NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have another small slate on Thursday, as just 10 teams are in action across the association.

One of the marquee matchups on this slate is Clippers vs. Nuggets, which will take place in Los Angeles at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s Nuggets-Clippers game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

With all due respect to Zubac, this under isn’t really even about him.

It’s about the juggernaut he’ll be lining up against tonight in Crypto.com Arena.

Nikola Jokic tends to be a tough matchup for whichever center is assigned with attempting to contain him. For the 27-year-old Zubac, he’s no exception to the rule. L.A.’s big man has struggled mightily against the best player in the NBA over the years, going under this combined points and rebounds total in four of his last five regular season meetings with the Nuggets.

Not only does Jokic often get the opposing center in foul trouble early, but his offensive skillset requires complete focus on that side of the ball, leaving less energy than usual for offensive production. Zubac doesn’t score much as is, but that dip has been noticeable in his recent matchups against the Joker, as he’s failed to hit the double-digit points mark in four of his last five contests.

Zubac has actually been pretty solid over the last few weeks, playing more minutes than usual and racking up the points and boards on a relatively consistent basis. That said, when it comes to Jokic, I’m confidently rolling with the under here, especially at plus-money.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Nuggets vs. Clippers! Stay tuned for more picks next week.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.