Julius Randle is done for the season: What does it mean for Knicks’ chances in playoffs?

New York Knicks PF Julius Randle is expected to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Randle had spent the past two months rehabbing in hopes he’d be able to return before the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27 and has been out ever since. Per Woj, doctors had told Randle it’s unsafe for him to continue rehabbing, risking further damage to the shoulder. So Randle and the Knicks will take the safe approach and opt for surgery. We’re going to go over the impact this might have on New York’s chances in the playoffs.

Julius Randle injury

What does it mean for Knicks moving forward?

Not that New York’s chances of making it out of the East were good, but now they don’t feel realistic. Randle went down with the injury in the middle of a nine-game winning streak, one that thrust the Knicks back into the top half of the Eastern Conference. Since Randle went down, the Knicks have gone 15-14 over that stretch. Without Randle and center Mitchell Robinson for most of that stretch, New York has had an issue in the front court with depth. Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa have had to step up and play big minutes.

The Knicks acquired SF OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors to start 2024. OG was healthy for most of January but missed all of February and most of March. Even if Anunoby can return in time for the playoffs, it’s unclear what condition he’s in. So there’s a good chance Randle, Anunoby and Robinson are all either out or banged up come playoff time. That hurts how effective Tom Thibodeau’s squad can be in the postseason.

The Knicks enter Thursday at 44-31 having lost three straight games. If the season ended today, New York would be the 5-seed in the East playoffs and face the Orlando Magic in the first round. The Knicks are only 2.0 games up on the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers in the standings as well. New York could be in danger of falling down to the 6-seed or even into the play-in tournament field. If that were the case, it’s the difference between playing the Magic or Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round or facing the Milwaukee Bucks or even Boston Celtics in the first round.

Even without Randle, this Knicks team can still get past the Magic, Cavaliers, Heat or Pacers in the first round. Miami and Cleveland would be tough outs but so long as OG and Robinson are healthy, New York has better perimeter and interior defense. The issue is what awaits after the first round. It’s likely the Celtics and the Knicks wouldn’t stand a chance against Boston in a seven-game series without Randle. Despite Milwaukee’s issues, the Bucks still take care of the Knicks in the playoffs. So outside of a miracle run, New York’s chances of a deep playoff run feel slim now after this news.