Stanley Cup odds: Hurricanes, Panthers lead championship market at beginning of April

We’re closing in on the end of the 2023-24 NHL regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin in a few weeks. This figures to be one of the more competitive playoffs in recent memory given how close the odds are to win the Stanley Cup on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here we’re going to go over the Cup odds and how to approach them going into the postseason.

2024 Stanley Cup odds

At the top, we have four clear favorites — the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers. The two favorites are the two teams who competed in the Eastern Conference Final last season. The surprise Panthers went on to sweep the Hurricanes, though two games went to overtime (one to four OTs). A few seasons ago, the Avs and Oilers met in the Western Conference Final, that was before Colorado won the Stanley Cup. This year, the books are expecting the two best hockey players on the planet — Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid — to meet in the West Final with the best shot at winning the Cup.

The two teams after that group of four appear to be the most interesting in this market — the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars.

The Rangers have a chance to win the Presidents’ Trophy, which usually doesn’t bode well for that teams Stanley Cup chances. The last time a Presidents’ Trophy winner also went on to win the Stanley Cup was the shortened 2012-13 season, when the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins. So a bit of an asterisk there. Before that, the 2010-11 Canucks won the Presidents’ Trophy but lost in the Cup to Boston. The Detroit Red Wings won the Cup and Presidents’ Trophy in 2007-08. Since the inception of the trophy in 85-86, only eight of 37 teams went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Anyway, the Rangers are at +900 to win the Cup and have been the best team in the East all season long. New York is built for the postseason but needs its Russian players to step up particularly. Artemi Panarin has been great all season. He also disappeared in the first round vs. the Devils in 2022-23. Panarin can’t do that again in a very tough conference. Goalie Igor Shesterkin has had a roller coaster season as well. At times, he looks like the best goaltender in the NHL. Other times, you wonder why the Rangers didn’t start 38-year-old backup Jonathan Quick. At +900, there’s value there. If the Rangers can get past the Hurricanes in the second round, making the Cup looks a lot easier.

The Stars seem to have it all and are getting hot at the right time. Dallas is on an eight-game heater entering Thursday and have a shot at the Presidents’ Trophy as well. At +1000 to win the Cup, they present the best value of any team at the moment. What might scare some people off that is the fact Dallas would have to go through Colorado to make the West Final and Cup.

The Stars did make it to the West Final last season, losing in six games to the eventual champion Golden Knights. Two of those losses were in OT, which could have gone either way. This Dallas team is deeper than last season. Matt Duchene has given the team a legit second-line center. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin aren’t asked to do as much and Mason Marchment and Wyatt Johnston have had breakout seasons. The wild card could be Logan Stankoven, who has been a bowling ball in the bottom six. Thomas Harley has also stepped up on defense to add another puck-mover with Miro Heiskanen.

Really, with the Stars, it comes down to the play of goalie Jake Oettinger, who made a name for himself a few postseason ago against the Calgary Flames. He was below-average last postseason despite the team making it within two games of the Cup. If Oettinger can stay hot going into the postseason, the Stars have a great shot to get to the Cup and win.

Don’t go too crazy down the board but there are a few interesting teams. The Winnipeg Jets are the one team that stands out at +1800. The issue is the Jets are limping into the postseason. Other than that, they have the makeup to make a run similar to the Panthers last season. You have a very deep forward group with experience led by Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers. The trade of Pierre-Luc Dubois revitalized the roster by adding Alex Iafallo and Gabriel Vilardi. Similar deals for veterans Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli have given the team more scoring depth. The Jets can roll four lines at you and that will matter in the postseason.

The main concerns are goaltending and special teams. Yes, Connor Hellebuyck might be the best goalie in the NHL and likely wins the Vezina Trophy. He also hasn’t played all that great in the playoffs. He’s 17-23 with a 2.58 GAA and .916 SV% in the postseason. Last season, the Jets got waxed by Vegas in the first round. This season, the Jets would likely need to get by either the Stars or Avs in the first round. It’s hard to envision but if Winnipeg can get to the second round, all bets are off. Hellebuyck could be the man to do that.

As for special teams, Winnipeg’s power play has been almost the worst in the NHL since the middle of March. Same goes for the penalty kill. At 5-on-5, the Jets can hang with anyone. But if the team starts to take penalties, especially against the Stars or Avalanche, it could spell disaster.

My favorite long-shot team that could be this season’s Panthers is Nashville. Since the beginning of February, the Predators are 5th in the NHL at 17-5-2. It’s a roster that screams playoffs with Ryan O’Reilly and Ryan McDonagh, who have each won the Cup. Plus, Roman Josi, Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg, who have been there. There are some young-and-hungry players like Tommy Novak and Luke Evangelista. In net, you’ve got Juuse Saros, who is among the best. Head coach Andrew Brunette was a big reason the Devils were so successful last season. He also helped the Panthers win the Presidents’ Trophy a few seasons ago.

If Nashville can take the first Wild Card and draw the Canucks in the first round, that’s a very winnable matchup. That Vancouver team doesn’t have much playoff experience. After that, the path sets up nicely for Nashville to make a run. At +4000 odds, that deserves a sprinkle.