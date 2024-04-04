NHL standings: Updated look at playoff picture, wild card heading into first weekend of April

The 2023-24 NHL regular season has under two weeks left and then we’ll get into what should be a very exciting Stanley Cup Playoffs. As always, with less than two weeks to go, we are still going to wait to see how seeding and the Wild Card situation breaks down in both conferences. A lot of movement can still happen to impact the first round and there’s a competitive race for the Presidents’ Trophy this season. Below we’re going to be updating you on the latest playoff picture for the Eastern and Western Conferences as we head into the first weekend of April.

2024 NHL Standings: Playoff Picture

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Metropolitan Division

Wild Card

*Note: Top two teams in WC standings advance to playoffs.

The Bruins, Rangers, Panthers and Hurricanes have all clinched a playoff berth heading into the weekend. Next up could be the Maple Leafs followed by the Lightning. The Metro division is still a bit up in the air with the Hurricanes within reach of the Rangers. The Flyers and Capitals will be competing for third place but the Islanders and Penguins aren’t far off with most teams at 6-7 games left in the season. The Sabres and Devils aren’t eliminated technically but would need a ton of help and a six-game winning streak to finish the season.

Western Conference

Central Division

Pacific Division

Wild Card

*Note: Top two teams in WC standings advance to playoffs.

The West is much less competitive going into the final stretch of games. Really, we could see a lot of movement but unless the Blues go on a tear, the eight teams are set. The Kings can get up to third place in the Pacific only three back of the Golden Knights. The Preds are a bit further off of third place in the Central behind the Jets, but the two teams also play one more time this season. Don’t expect any coaches or teams to try and position for a certain slot in the playoffs. The West is uber-competitive. Whichever team you face in the first round should be a tough out. The Stars enter Thursday on an eight-game winning streak and could win the Presidents’ Trophy.