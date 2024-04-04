Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Thursday, April 4

Even though Thursdays have fewer MLB games being played, that doesn’t mean that you need to take the day off from setting a daily fantasy lineup. There are only six games scheduled for Thursday, April 4, including a doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Mets.

The DraftKings DFS main slate consists of four games that begin at 4:05 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite team stacks for Thursday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, April 4

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,000)

Nolan Arenado ($4,800)

Nolan Gorman ($4,200)

Willson Contreras ($4,000)

The Cardinals had a tough schedule to begin the year playing seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. Now, St. Louis will face winless Miami with a chance to start building some momentum. Gorman has not been playing well and wouldn’t have been included if Brendan Donovan wasn’t day-to-day after getting hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s game. If he plays, swap him in, but make sure to keep Goldy, Arenado and Contreras.

The Cardinals are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Marlins are installed as the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

Bobby Witt Jr. ($6,300)

Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,600)

Salvador Perez ($4,400)

Maikel Garcia ($4,300)

Eventually, the wins are bound to come for Kansas City. They are only 2-4 but were walked off in the ninth inning by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The Royals have scored at least three runs in four straight games, and while that isn’t dominant, it is consistent production. Witt has four doubles so far this season. Garcia knocked his third home run of the season on Wednesday and has been a solid leadoff for Kansas City. Pasquantino has struggled to begin the year but has a good matchup against Mike Soroka for Chicago.

The Royals are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals

Bryan Reynolds ($5,600)

Oneil Cruz ($5,500)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,700)

Jack Suwinski ($3,700)

The Pirates will wrap up a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Thursday. The teams have split the series so far, with the Nationals bats showing up to deliver a win on Wednesday. Washington will now turn to Josiah Gray on the mound who got lit up by the Cincinnati Reds in his first start. He allowed seven earned runs in four innings of work. Cruz, Reynolds and Hayes went an impressive 0-12 on Wednesday but have a great chance to bounce back with Thursday’s matchup.

The Pirates are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the narrow -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.