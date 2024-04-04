DraftKings Network will be your ultimate host for the Men’s and Women’s Final Four

We’ve been through the brackets and now both the Men’s and Women’s Final Four are set and almost upon us. And DraftKings Network and DraftKings, the ultimate host, invite fans to close out the Men’s and Women’s college basketball seasons with an incredible Final Four weekend!

The UConn Huskies are -195 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing to win the Men’s NCAA Tournament on the heels of a dominant run through the East region en route to Phoenix, while the South Carolina Gamecocks are -195 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing to win the Women’s NCAA Tournament after authoring an undefeated season to this point.

And then there were four



The 2024 Phoenix #MFinalFour ️ pic.twitter.com/N9eGdwArk0 — NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) April 1, 2024

And then there were FOUR!



The 2024 Cleveland #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/SHbZEQ8MQM — NCAA Women's Final Four (@WFinalFour) April 2, 2024

DraftKings Network and VSiN will feature coverage of both the Men’s and Women’s Final Four, breaking down the best bets, storylines, culture and experiences around the entirety of March Madness. This will include our normal DraftKings Network programming PLUS additional SPECIAL programming tied to March Madness.

The coverage gets underway with GoJo and Golic, airing in its normal 8-10 a.m. ET time slot, on April 5. Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. will discuss all the latest developments in the Men’s and Women’s tournaments and the larger world of sports. Viewers will also see the conclusion of GoJo and Golic’s exciting Starch Madness fast food tournament.

The Sweat will pick up the baton on Saturday and Sunday morning in its 8-10 a.m. ET time slot on DraftKings Network and VSiN. Emerson Lotzia, Julian Edlow and Steve Buchanan will offer Final Four picks, recap March Madness to this point and look ahead to the Men’s and Women’s Championship finals.

A special weekend edition of Follow The Money will air from DraftKings Sportsbook in Scottsdale, Ariz., with Mike Golic Sr. joining hosts Pauly Howard and Mitch Moss from 3-6 p.m. ET on VSiN as part of a 10-hour DKN/VSiN simulcast on Saturday which will include:

8-10 a.m. ET: The Sweat

10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET: Best of Lombardi Line featuring all college basketball content

12-3 p.m. ET: The Handle

3-6 p.m. ET: Follow the Money live from DraftKings Sportsbook in Scottsdale

The hoops analysis will continue on Monday, with a special episode of Underdogs airing prior to GoJo and Golic and another special DKN/VSiN simulcast from 6-9 p.m. ET hosted by Tim Murray and Jonathan Von Tobel and featuring special college basketball guests.

So stay tuned all weekend long through when the nets get cut down for all the hoops analysis you can handle to get you ready for the biggest games on the Men’s and Women’s college calendar!

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.