How to Compete for Charles Schwab Challenge VIP Packages via Reignmakers Georgia Event PGA TOUR Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is holding Portfolio Gated Contests for this week’s Georgia Event. Compete in RARE+, ELITE+ and LEGENDARY Portfolio Gated Contests to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.

Winners each receive a VIP experience for two at the Charles Schwab Challenge being held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 23-26, 2024. Learn more below.

RARE+ and ELITE+ Contest Prizing

The full VIP package awarded to the top three finishers (3) in the RARE+ and ELITE+ contests includes:

Two General Admission tickets per winner

$1.5K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Complimentary in-venue hospitality with full bar and food service (lunch, snack + dessert)

Access to Crown Royal Palmer Village at No. 13 Green and Crenshaw Village overlooking No. 16, along with Burns Michelob Ultra Athletic Village at No. 8 green with views of No. 9 and No. 12 tees

Ambassador Check-In at Poolside Plaza, as well as silver parking passes that drop you off at the VIP Colonial Pool House entrance

Important Notes

Tickets awarded for the RARE+ gated contest are for Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24, event access.

Tickets awarded for the ELITE+ gated contest are for Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, event access.

LEGENDARY Contest Gating

The full VIP package awarded to the top finisher (1) in the LEGENDARY contest includes:

Two (2) Honorary Observer admissions to walk inside the ropes with one predetermined PGA TOUR group on a prearranged day and time

Your names will be announced to the gallery on the tee box by the official Charles Schwab Challenge Starter

$1.5K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Custom Honorary Observer golf shirts and hats

Ambassador Check-In at Poolside Plaza

Silver Parking passes with shuttle drop off at the VIP Colonial Pool House entrance

Inside the ropes credentials for 18 holes (good for determined day of Honorary Observer Experience only)

Honorary Observers must obey all inside-the-ropes rules as determined by the PGA TOUR for the safety and protection of the player

Experience the walk and the Colonial course in PGA TOUR conditions with up-close views of star golfers.

For more terms and conditions see below:

