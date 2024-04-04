NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, April 4

All five of Thursday’s NBA games are on the main DFS slate at DraftKings, but that still leaves managers with fewer choices than usual when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Norman Powell, Clippers, $5,000

Powell has a tough matchup against the Nuggets, who rank third in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings. However, he’s likely to get the start or see extended minutes with Kawhi Leonard ruled out. The Clippers wing has a consistent role in this rotation and is averaging 21.3 fantasy points per game. The additional playing time Thursday could give him a nice boost in a critical Western Conference showdown for LA. Even though the price point is a bit higher than expected, Powell is worth rostering.

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors, $4,500

The impressive Warriors rookie has been on fire over the last few contests, averaging 22.9 fantasy points over the last four games and hitting 25+ fantasy points in his last two games. He has a decently tough matchup against the Rockets, who rank 10th in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards. However, Podziemski has some upside as a perimeter shooter and is going to get decent run in a crucial game for both teams. I like him as a good all-around player to back at this price point.

Buddy Hield, 76ers, $4,300

After three games with 20+ fantasy points, Hield had a dud against the Thunder with just 13 fantasy points. The thing with three-point shooters is they always have a chance to redeem themselves, and Joel Embiid’s return to the floor should actually help Hield in the long run. The Heat have a reputation for being tough defensively, but they are actually 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings. Hield has more upside than most players in this price range and should continue to get decent playing time for Philadelphia. He’s worth rostering in Thursday’s contests.