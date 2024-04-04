Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

There are only five games on Thursday’s NBA schedule, but they all carry significant playoff implications in both conferences. While a lighter schedule doesn’t necessarily provide many options for bettors when it comes to player props, there’s enough star power to back on this slate. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid over 40.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Heat (+105)

The 76ers big man is officially listed as questionable, and there’s a possibility he’ll remain on a minutes limit as he just came back to action Tuesday. However, Embiid managed 37 PRA in 29 minutes, so it’s not a stretch to think he can top this line if given just a little more playing time. The 76ers are chasing the Heat for an automatic playoff spot and badly need this game, which means Embiid might get some extended run. The matchup is always favorable for the big man and getting any Embiid prop at plus-money is worth taking.

Domantas Sabonis over 14.5 rebounds vs. Knicks (+120)

Sabonis logged 20 rebounds in his last game but had actually gone under this line in six straight contests before. He managed 14 rebounds the last time out against the Knicks, who rank second in opponent rebounds allowed per game. Sabonis is coming off a massive performance and won’t have to contend with Julius Randle or OG Anunoby on the boards, so I think he’s able to hit the over. He has gone over this line three times in the last 10 games with three unders coming at exactly 14 rebounds.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Hawks (+205)

Doncic has logged two triple-doubles in the last five games but he’s always within a few rebounds or assists of finding one. The Mavericks guard was a combined eight rebounds and assists away from making it five triple-doubles in five games. The Hawks are a defensive disaster, ranking 27th in points allowed, 24th in assists allowed and 18th in rebounds allowed. The Mavericks will want to start a new winning streak after losing to Golden State last time out, and Doncic will take it upon himself to make that happen. I think he gets another triple-double tonight.

Stephen Curry 6+ 3-pointers vs. Rockets (+120)

The Warriors have already won the season series regardless of Thursday’s result, but they can take a massive step towards securing a play-in spot with a win. Houston is three games behind after an unprecedented late-season surge but needs this game to have a real shot at making the play-in. Curry hit six triples in the first game against the Rockets and hit five in the second. He’s the one who needs to pace this Golden State offense in a critical game. I think the sharpshooter gets hot from deep at the perfect time and hits this mark.

Nikola Jokic over 8.5 assists vs. Clippers (-115)

Jokic went over this line in two of the three games he played against the Clippers this season. Los Angeles is without Kawhi Leonard due to a knee injury, which helps the Nuggets on the offensive end. If you believe in patterns, Jokic is due for a big night distributing the ball. He has alternated the following assist numbers in the last five games: 8, 10, 5, 16, 6. I think Jokic is able to find enough holes in the LA defense to get to at least nine dimes Thursday.