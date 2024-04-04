Nuggets vs. Clippers pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, April 4

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will duke it out in a late-season showdown tonight as the Denver Nuggets pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT. The Nuggets can guarantee themselves at least the No. 3 seed with a win this evening.

Denver (53-23) is in a tight three-team race for the top spot in the West and stayed afloat with a 110-105 victory over San Antonio on Tuesday. We treated to an epic clash between Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, but it was Michael Porter Jr. who put the defending champs over the top with a go-ahead three in the final minute. Los Angeles (47-28) had its three-game win streak snapped on Tuesday, falling to Sacramento in a 109-95 setback. The Clippers shot just 40.8% from the field in the contest and a third-quarter surge by the Kings effectively buried them.

On the injury front, Jamal Murray (knee) has missed the last six games for the Nuggets and is listed as questionable for tonight. Nikola Jokic (hip/wrist) and Aaron Gordon (foot) are also on the injury report, but they are probable. For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard (knee) will miss his second straight game.

Denver enters the game as a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 221.5. The Nuggets are listed as a -166 moneyline favorite, making the Clippers a +140 underdog.

Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -4

Both teams have star players listed on the injury report for tonight, but Leonard’s absence should have a big impact on the Clippers like it did in Tuesday’s game against the Kings. As mentioned before, Denver is in a dogfight with Minnesota and Oklahoma City for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and to maintain its spot, it should be locked in against another playoff-bound team tonight. I’ll take the Nuggets to cover as a road favorite.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

L.A.’s offensive production hasn’t dropped off too badly with Leonard out this season, averaging 113.6 points through those seven games where he’s not on the floor. However, the Clips failed to crack 100 against the Kings on Tuesday and I don’t envision them fairing any better against one of the top defenses in the entire league. I’ll take the under.