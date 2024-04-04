76ers vs. Heat pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, April 4

The Philadelphia 76ers (41-35) will hope to gain some ground on the Miami Heat (42-33) when the two squads face off Thursday evening. The 76ers are 1.5 games behind Miami and would need a win tonight to level the season series. These teams have met three teams with the Heat winning two of the three games. Miami is currently in the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Mo Bamba are all considered questionable for Philadelphia. Embiid is expected to play after returning to action Tuesday. Tyler Herro remains sidelined for Miami.

The Heat are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 210. Miami is -142 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +120.

76ers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +3

Embiid changes the calculus completely around the 76ers. He’s arguably the best player in the league when healthy, and powered Philadelphia to a win over the Thunder Tuesday. Even if he’s on a minutes limit, he’s a force to be reckoned with. The 76ers are 14-16 ATS as underdogs this season, while the Heat are 20-20-2 ATS as favorites.

Miami is on a three-game winning streak and is starting to get healthy again, which makes this an interesting matchup give Philadelphia’s other injuries. I do expect one of Harris and Maxey to suit up, which gives Embiid enough support to take over in this game. Give me the 76ers to cover.

Over/Under: Over 210

The 76ers are 20-18 to the over as the road team, while the Heat are 18-19 to the over at home. Philadelphia has gone over its totals in three of the last five games and four of the last six. Embiid coming back boosts this team’s offense. Miami has hit the over in three straight and four of the last five. Even though these teams are solid defensively and the last meeting went well under this number, I think Embiid’s return pushes this total over.