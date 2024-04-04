NASCAR schedule for 2024 Martinsville Speedway race weekend

NASCAR will stay in Virginia for its next races, but will move from Richmond over to Martinsville. All three series will be in action with the Truck Series scheduled to race Friday, April 5, the Xfinity Series to race on Saturday, April 6 and the Cup Series to round out the weekend with a race on Sunday, April 7.

The Truck Series gets the action underway with a loaded schedule on Friday. Practice will begin at 3:05 p.m. ET and will be followed by qualifying at 3:40 p.m. ET ahead of the 2024 Long John Silver’s 200 at 7:30 p.m. ET. All three events will air on FS1. Sammy Smith has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +250, followed by Christian Eckes (+400), Corey Heim (+450), Ty Majeski (+650) and Layne Riggs (+1100).

The Xfinity Series will run the 2024 DUDE Wipes 250 on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. They will practice at 5:05 p.m. ET and qualify at 5:40 p.m. ET on Friday. Aric Almirola is installed at +285 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race. He is followed by Chandler Smith (+450), Justin Allgaier (+650), Cole Custer (+750), and Sheldon Creed (+900).

The Cup Series will have its practice session at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, which will go right into qualifying at 5:20 p.m. ET. Both will air on FS2. The 2024 Cook Out 400 will be held at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be on FS1. Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+600), Ryan Blaney (+650), Kyle Larson (+700) and Christopher Bell (+800).

All times below are ET.

Friday, April 5

3:05 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

3:40 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5:05 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5:40 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

7:30 p.m. — Long John Silver’s 200, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, April 6

4:35 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — FS2, Fox Sports Live 2

5:20 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — FS2, Fox Sports Live 2

7:30 p.m. — DUDE Wipes 250, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, April 7

3 p.m. — Cook Out 400, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live