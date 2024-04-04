F1 schedule: Japanese Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One had a week off following the 2024 Australian Grand Prix but now heads to Japan for its next race. It’s a 13-hour time difference from Japan to the East Coast, with an even bigger difference the further west you go in the United States. It will be important to know when events are happening so you don’t miss any of the action.

The practice sessions begin on Thursday, April 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Practice sessions two and three will both be held on Friday, April 5, but at 2 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and then 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. Qualifying will run at 2 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 6 on ESPN2. The race itself will be held at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 7 on ESPN.

All events will broadcast on one of the various ESPN channels, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen has been dominating the early part of the 2024 F1 season. He is the heavy favorite to win the 2024 Japan Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -500. Verstappen is followed by Sergio Perez (+1200), Charles Leclerc (+1400), Carlos Sainz (+1400) and Lando Norris (+2200).

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Japanese Grand Prix weekend schedule

Thursday, April 4

10:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Friday, April 5

2 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10:30 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Saturday, April 6

2 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, April 7

1 a.m. — Japanese Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN