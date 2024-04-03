Great Osobor enters transfer portal. Will he follow Danny Sprinkle (again) to Washington?

Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle was hired as the newest Washington Huskies men’s basketball coach at the end of March after just one season with the Aggies. Unsurprisingly, Utah State forward Great Osobor entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, and is expected to follow Sprinkle to Seattle.

Sprinkle took Osobor with him to Utah State from Montana State, where Sprinkle coached for four seasons and Osobor played for two before they made the trip south together. The duo are now expected to stick together and head to the Power Five (or Power Four, rather) for the first time in each of their respective careers. Sprinkle has never even been an assistant in a major conference.

Osobor led Utah State in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 17.7 points and nine boards per game. Sprinkle took the Aggies all the way up the Mountain West ladder, winning the conference’s regular season title, and will be looking to rebuild the Huskies as they enter the Big Ten after they put together a 9-11 finish in the Pac-12 this season.