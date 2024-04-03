NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on DraftKings Sportsbook

The final two weeks of the NBA season have arrived, so we’ve hit the stretch where nearly every game counts.

18 teams are in action tonight across the association, and the second of two marquee matchups on this slate is Suns vs. Cavaliers, which will take place in Phoenix at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to highlight my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s Suns-Cavs game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Look, someone’s gotta score for the Cavs.

We don’t know the extent of Cleveland’s injury report at this time — which is really just waiting to see if Donovan Mitchell tweets “#LetEmKnow” — but I’m leaning towards expecting the superstar to suit up after missing Tuesday’s contest against Utah.

That said, even if Mitchell plays, it’s not a guarantee that he’ll rack up the points. Since his return from injury, the star guard has only scored a combined 25 over the course of two games. Not only has the efficiency been poor, but he’s shown a reluctance to shoot at his typical volume.

So, that leads us to turn to the rest of Cleveland’s roster in search of scoring production. Darius Garland hasn’t finished with more than 15 points in six straight games. Jarrett Allen can contribute, but he draws a tough matchup tonight in Jusuf Nurkic.

That leaves us with Mobley, who has quietly been quite effective as a scorer recently. The versatile big man has hit this total with points alone in three straight games. However, I’m opting to roll with his combined points and assists prop instead of just points because there appears to be value in the dimes department. Mobley’s line is set at 2.5, and he’s cleared it comfortably in three of his last five contests.

I’m expecting more of the same from the big man tonight in a matchup with pivotal postseason implications for both sides.

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Suns vs. Cavaliers! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

