Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs to enter transfer portal: Potential landing spots for All-Big 12 guard

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard and Third Team All-Big 12 performer Pop Isaacs has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports.

The generously listed 6’2 sophomore guard averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, being one of only two Red Raiders players to participate in all 34 games last season. With as many as three years of eligibility left and plenty of production behind him, he’ll have plenty of suitors looking for his services next season.

Isaacs was charged in a civil lawsuit in Lubbock regarding an alleged incident of sexual assault during the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Nassau, Bahamas this past November. No criminal charges have been filed in the case, which involves a 17-year-old fan that traveled to the event. The university’s Title IX Office’s investigation is ongoing.

Look for fellow Big 12 schools such as Baylor and Houston to potentially be involved with his re-recruitment, alongside Arizona State and Ole Miss as well. Arizona State was one of Isaacs finalists coming out of high school in Las Vegas, and he was originally recruited by former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard, who is now at Ole Miss.