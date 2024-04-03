NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on DraftKings Sportsbook

The final two weeks of the NBA season have arrived, so we’ve hit the stretch where nearly every game counts.

18 teams are in action tonight across the association, and one of the marquee matchups is Celtics vs. Thunder, which will take place in Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to highlight my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s Celtics-Thunder game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

I highlighted Tatum’s points prop as my play of the day against the Hornets, and he fell just short. The superstar shot the ball with relative efficiency, but the volume wasn’t there and neither was the sense of urgency in his fourth-quarter minutes with Boston up big.

That said, Tatum did end up with 35 combined points and rebounds, which would have been enough to hit the over on today’s combo prop. In fact, the 26-year-old has eclipsed the 35 PR mark in three of his last four contests.

He’s found similar success against Oklahoma City over the years as well, hitting this over in three of their last four meetings. A large part of that production has come in the scoring department, but Tatum’s rebounding has hit another level over the last two seasons. That should come in handy tonight, as the Thunder are notoriously undersized outside of Chet Holmgren, who will have to deal with Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and the rest of Boston’s center rotation.

As long as Tatum maintains his recent usage rate and efficiency, he should be able to hit this total with ease in TD Garden tonight.

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Celtics vs. Thunder! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

