Where Texans WR group ranks in NFL after acquiring Stefon Diggs from Bills

The Houston Texans made a huge splash Wednesday morning, sending a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills to acquire star receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs has hinted as his displeasure in Buffalo after the last few playoff exits, and this season’s loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round might’ve been the final straw for him. The Texans made a surprising run to the playoffs last year, and are now determined to surround rising quarterback CJ Stroud with as many weapons as possible.

So where do the Texans rank among NFL teams when it comes to wide receivers?

Nico Collins broke out this season with 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns, while rookie Tank Dell had 709 yards and seven scores before suffering a fractured fibula and being ruled out for the season. Diggs had an impressive season with 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns, but will likely cede some work to Collins and Dell in this offense. I think the Texans will start throwing the ball more overall, which means all three receivers do have some fantasy value with Diggs and Collins being the top two options.

As far as where this group ranks in the league, there are some dynamic duos to contend with. The Bengals haven’t traded Tee Higgins yet, so he and Ja’Marr Chase remain arguably the best 1-2 combination. Cincinnati will need to find a third receiver. The Rams have a nice trio with Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. The Bears could move into this conversation if they draft a top receiver to complement D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. The Buccaneers still have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, while the Eagles can lean on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Cowboys will need to get consistency from Brandin Cooks but he and CeeDee Lamb aren’t a bad combination. The real question for most teams is the third receiver, which is where Dell separates himself from the rest of the league. The Rams are in the conversation as long as Kupp and Nacua are healthy, but the Texans have a strong case to be the top wide receiver group in the league.