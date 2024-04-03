Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Wednesday, April 3

It feels like Wednesdays during the MLB season come with more day games. Of the 15 games on hand for Wednesday, April 3, only four begin after 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-game DFS slate at DraftKings DFS that begins at 1 p.m. ET, but for the purpose of this article we are focusing on the five-game slate that begins at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Here are our favorite team stacks for the late-window on Wednesday.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, April 3

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies

Cody Bellinger ($5,700)

Christopher Morel ($4,700)

Seiya Suzuki ($4,600)

Dansby Swanson ($4,100)

The Cubs have combined for 17 runs in the first two games of the series. Bellinger hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday and had two RBI and two runs in the 12-2 victory. Swanson had two hits and a run of his own. Suzuki and Morel each also hit home runs and combined for three hits, three RBI and four runs.

The Cubs are the -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at seven.

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Yordan Alvarez ($5,800)

Kyle Tucker ($5,600)

Jose Altuve ($5,400)

Alex Bregman ($4,900)

The Astros and Blue Jays have split the two games in this series so far. Altuve hit his second home run of the season on Tuesday and added a double. Tucker went hitless and has struggled against Toronto starter Chris Bassitt in his career. He could be swapped in for Yainier Diaz, but I still think Tucker should bounce back. Alvarez and Bregman each picked up a hit and typically hit Bassitt well.

The Astros are the -142 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the +120 underdog, and the run total is set at nine.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals

Bryan Reynolds ($5,200)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,400)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,200)

Connor Joe ($3,500)

Pittsburgh remains undefeated and has scored at least six runs in each game so far this season. The Pirates took the series opener 8-4. Reynolds had a double and three RBI, while Joe finished with two hits and two RBI in the leadoff spot. Hayes only went 1-5 in the game but is still hitting .391 to begin the year. McCutchen had his first double of the season and added another hit and RBI to his statline on Tuesday.

The Pirates are the -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +124 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.