Who is in the field for the 2024 Masters?

The Masters tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11. The tradition unlike any other marks the start of the 2024 major championships, and will feature golfers from both the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf competing for the elusive green jacket. We take a look at which golfers have already qualified for the field heading into the final pre-Masters tournament, the Valero Texas Open.
There are multiple ways to qualify for The Masters. All past winners earn a lifetime exemption to the tournament, and other major tournament winners receive a five-year exemption after their win. US Amateur champions from the current year earn a spot in the field, as do all golfers who won a PGA TOUR event since the previous Masters. The 50 top-ranked golfers from the previous year’s Official World Golf Rankings get the invite, as do top finishers from the previous year’s Masters and other major tournaments.
The top 50 players from the OWGR in the week before the Masters also get an invite, which means that golfers in the Valero Texas Open can grab a late qualification with either a win or a high enough place to push them into the top 50. Golfers including Christiaan Bezuidenhout (No. 58), Alex Noren (No. 66), and Brendon Todd (No. 68) are all teeing off in San Antonio this week in the hopes of earning a Masters exemption.
Here is the current field for the 2024 Masters.
Field for 2024 Masters
Ludvig Aberg
Byeong Hun An
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Fred Coupes
Cameron Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Santiago de la Fuente (a)
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Stewart Hagestad (a)
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Nicolai Hojgaard
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Christo Lamprecht (a)
Min Woo Lee
Luke List
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Joaquin Niemann
Jose Maria Olazabal
Thorbjorn Olesen
Matthieu Pavon
JT Poston
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Neal Shipley (a)
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Jasper Stubbs (a)
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Camilo Villegas
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Erik van Rooyen