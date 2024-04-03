Who is in the field for the 2024 Masters?

The Masters tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11. The tradition unlike any other marks the start of the 2024 major championships, and will feature golfers from both the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf competing for the elusive green jacket. We take a look at which golfers have already qualified for the field heading into the final pre-Masters tournament, the Valero Texas Open.

There are multiple ways to qualify for The Masters. All past winners earn a lifetime exemption to the tournament, and other major tournament winners receive a five-year exemption after their win. US Amateur champions from the current year earn a spot in the field, as do all golfers who won a PGA TOUR event since the previous Masters. The 50 top-ranked golfers from the previous year’s Official World Golf Rankings get the invite, as do top finishers from the previous year’s Masters and other major tournaments.

The top 50 players from the OWGR in the week before the Masters also get an invite, which means that golfers in the Valero Texas Open can grab a late qualification with either a win or a high enough place to push them into the top 50. Golfers including Christiaan Bezuidenhout (No. 58), Alex Noren (No. 66), and Brendon Todd (No. 68) are all teeing off in San Antonio this week in the hopes of earning a Masters exemption.

Here is the current field for the 2024 Masters.

Field for 2024 Masters

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Fred Coupes

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Santiago de la Fuente (a)

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht (a)

Min Woo Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Thorbjorn Olesen

Matthieu Pavon

JT Poston

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Neal Shipley (a)

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Jasper Stubbs (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Camilo Villegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Erik van Rooyen