Odds to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament entering Men’s Final Four

The 2024 Final Four will take place on Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The No. 1 UConn Huskies, the reigning NCAA champions, are just two wins away from a repeat title as they face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at 8:49 p.m. ET. The Tide, meanwhile, mark the program’s first ever Final Four game with this matchup.

No. 11 NC State takes on No. 1 Purdue in the earlier game of the night, with tip-off scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack have been the Cinderella of this year’s postseason, and have won nine straight since the beginning of the ACC Tournament. Purdue is looking to pull a 2019 Virginia and bounce back from their 2023 first round exit with a championship.

The winners of the Final Four games will face off at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday, April 8. DraftKings Sportsbook has set odds for all four teams to win the national championship, though just two of the four teams will have the opportunity to advance to the game. UConn is the favorite to win going into the Final Four games. NC State and Alabama are installed at +1600 apiece, which is a good-value bet to take before the Final Four tips off if either of them end up advancing to the title game.

Here is the full list of odds for the four remaining teams to win the national championship, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win 2024 NCAA Championship ahead of Men’s Final Four

UConn -195

Purdue +205

NC State +1600

Alabama +1600