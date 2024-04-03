Best prop bets for Zach Edey vs. DJ Burns Final Four matchup

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers take on the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack in the Final Four on Saturday, April 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium, and the biggest show will be taking place under the rim. All eyes will be on the most talked-about big men of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, NC State’s DJ Burns and Purdue’s Zach Edey. Who will win the battle in the paint?

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t currently have any head-to-head bets for the two big men, who stand at 6-foot-9 and 275 pounds (Burns) and 7-foot-4 and 300 pounds (Edey). Edey has been Purdue’s highest scorer in all four March Madness games thus far, and Burns has taken the scoring title for NC State in two of their first four tournament games.

Here are each of the players’ lines in a few of the game’s prop bets, offered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

First field goal of the game from any player

Edey: +260

Burns: +600

Points

Edey: Over 25.5 (-125), under 25.5 (-105)

Burns: Over 14.5 (-130), under 14.5 (+100)

Points + rebounds

Edey: Over 39.5 (-110), under 39.5 (-125)

Burns: Over 19.5 (-105), under 19.5 (-125)

Leading scorer of the game

Edey: -275

Burns: +750