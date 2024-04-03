Thunder vs. Celtics pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, April 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder (52-23) will complete the second night of a back-to-back set Wednesday when they take on the Boston Celtics (59-16) in a matchup of two of the top teams in their respective conferences. The Thunder are coming off a loss to the 76ers Tuesday while the Celtics have won their last two. Oklahoma City won the first meeting between these teams 127-123.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams didn’t play for the Thunder in Tuesday’s game, likely so they could be ready to go for this contest. We won’t have an official injury report for OKC until later in the day. Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for Boston but is expected to be available after missing the last game against Charlotte.

The Celtics are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total coming in at 231.5. Boston is -380 on the moneyline while Oklahoma City is +300.

Thunder vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +9

This line will be adjusted once the Thunder do release an official injury report, but I’m expecting both Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams to suit up in this one. The Thunder are 7-5 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back and 11-7 ATS with a rest disadvantage. They are 11-7-1 ATS as underdogs. The Celtics are 20-15 ATS as the home team, all as the favorite. However, they have struggled of late against some lesser opponents and might be coasting since they’ve already locked up the No. 1 seed in the East.

The Thunder won the last time out between these teams and even though the Celtics are a juggernaut at home, I think this is too big of a spread for them against an OKC team that I expect to be at full strength. Give me the Thunder to cover.

Over/Under: Over 231.5

Oklahoma City is 8-3-1 to the over on the second night of a back-to-back set and 11-6-1 to the over with a rest disadvantage. Boston is even on totals at home, going 17-18 to the over at TD Garden. Given how the last matchup went between these teams, I think the over should hit Wednesday.