NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, April 3

There are eight games on Wednesday’s DFS main slate, with plenty of teams on back-to-back sets. Even with eight games, the back-to-back load management situation could impact how managers target value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Lakers, $4,700

The Lakers guard should continue to have a decent role off the bench Wednesday. He went for 21.3 fantasy points against the Raptors and has another favorable matchup on the second night of a back-to-back with Washington. The Wizards rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards, and the possibility of a blowout helps Dinwiddie’s case when it comes to usage. Back the Lakers guard to have a decent outing against one of his former teams.

Chimezie Metu, Pistons, $4,300

The last five games have been interesting for Metu, who has never been more than a fringe role player in a NBA rotation. He’s averaging 25 fantasy points per game in that stretch, almost double his season average. The Hawks rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men, so the matchup is extremely strong for Metu to keep up his hot play of late.

Lamar Stevens, Grizzlies, $4,100

The Grizzlies have been in tank mode for a long time, which means plenty of fringe rotation players get big minutes. Stevens has been seeing consistent playing time, which is hard to say for players in this particular price range in DFS contests. The upside isn’t tremendous but the Bucks have been susceptible to opposing bigs. Milwaukee is on the second night of a back-to-back and ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards and centers.