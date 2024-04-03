Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

There are nine games on Wednesday’s NBA schedule, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN featuring Thunder-Celtics and Cavaliers-Suns. Those marquee matchups are just a few of the opportunities bettors have when it comes to finding great player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Davis 15+ rebounds vs. Wizards (+105)

The Lakers big man should be good to go on the second night of a back-to-back set after logging just 28 minutes Tuesday. He grabbed 15 rebounds against the Wizards in the last matchup, and Washington ranks last in the league in opponent rebounds allowed. Davis has gone under this total in the last two games but hit this mark in the previous five in a row. He should play enough to get to 15 tonight.

Tyrese Haliburton over 10.5 assists vs. Nets (+100)

Even though the Nets rank seventh in assists allowed per game on the season, they allowed Haliburton to log 13 against them in the last contest. The Pacers guard had cooled off a bit on the assist front, failing to hit double-digit dimes in five of the eight games prior to his 13-assist showing against Brooklyn. I think he’ll manage to get 11+ assists in the second of this two-game set.

Jayson Tatum 30+ points vs. Thunder (+155)

The Celtics forward hit 30 points in the last meeting against the Thunder, who are on the second night of a back-to-back set. Tatum has gone under this line in the last two contests but hit this mark in four of the previous five games. He tends to show in big moments, and this is certainly one of those with Boston still hoping to claim the No. 1 overall seed in the league. Tatum should be more aggressive in this one and come near this mark.

CJ McCollum under 3.5 3-pointers vs. Magic (-145)

This is an interesting line for McCollum, who has gone over this mark four times in the last six games. The Pelicans guard is shooting 41.4% from deep over that span, but he’s about to face a challenging matchup Monday. The Magic rank fifth in opponent three-point percentage, so something has to give. McCollum did hit three triples in the previous matchup against Orlando but that would still put him under this mark. I like him to go under once again Wednesday.

Devin Booker over 38.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Cavaliers (-115)

Booker went for 52 points in the Suns’ last game, obliterating this prop. He’s unlikely to get quite that hot again against a stout Cavaliers defense, but Cleveland could be a step slower on the second night of a back-to-back set. Phoenix’s star guard has been solid over the last 10 games, averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. He went for 40 PRA in the last matchup against Cleveland and should be able to top this line in a showcase game Wednesday.