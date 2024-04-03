Fantasy fallout: Texans trade for Stefon Diggs

The Houston Texans aren’t resting on their laurels after a strong rookie campaign by HC DeMeco Ryans and QB C.J. Stroud. They made it to the playoffs, but were beaten soundly by the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens. To get themselves on the Ravens and Chiefs level in the AFC isn’t going to be easy, but they sure are making a run at it by trading for Bills WR Stefon Diggs. They made other moves this offseason, but Diggs gives Stroud the best wide receiver group in the league, with Nico Collins, Tank Dell and now Diggs.

How will this move impact the Texans fantasy football outlook? Let’s take a look!

Fantasy football analysis: Texans offense

Fantasy outlook for Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins

Diggs will no longer have such a large distance between himself and the rest of his team’s wide receivers. Last season he averaged 9.4 targets per game, while Gabe Davis was second with 4.8 targets per game. The Texans top wide receivers, Nico Collins and Tank Dell averaged 7.3 and 6.8 targets respectively. And they were very productive on those targets, as Collins averaged 16.2 yards per reception and Dell averaged 15.1 yards, while Diggs was more of a possession receiver at 11.1 yards.

How these three will work together is going to be interesting, but we can’t just expect Diggs to dominate targets like he did in Buffalo. With such strong options, we could easily see this group take turns leading their team in targets, yards and touchdowns from week-to-week. Overall, all three lose some of their fantasy upside, as there just won’t be enough targets to go around for all three to be Top-10 fantasy receivers. An injury to any one of them would quickly boost the other two and we know this offense is going to let Stroud put some air under the ball and do so effectively. In the end, I’ll be drafting whoever goes the latest in my draft and be happy about it.

How signing impacts C.J. Stroud

This is of course great for Stroud, who already had an embarrassment of riches. Stroud already has an ADP at QB6 and this should push him above Joe Burrow to QB5 and maybe even higher by the time we’re closing in on the season. He may end up getting too much hype, but it’s hard to overstate just how high his fantasy ceiling is with this group of receivers.