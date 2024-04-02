MLB Bets: Systems bettors should note in first week of April

One important thing to note before digging into specific systems: The Systems tool in the DraftKings Stats Hub now allows you to filter systems by team and not solely by grading. Here’s what the different views looks like:

SYSTEM: Over on total when home favorite is coming off a loss

This play has been cooking early and often. Throughout the 26 games it’s been in play, the over has hit 17 times (17-8-1). Specifically, this has been effective in divisional games, with the over hitting in 5 of the 6 divisional contests this system has been in play.

Each of those six games came in March. Last March, this system went 3-1 in divisional games. Those March numbers are worth noting because if this divisional angle continues to perform at a similar rate to last season, April could be strong for this month. That subsystem went 16-10-1 in April 2023.

Looking at Tuesday specifically, this system doesn’t fit any divisional matchup. However, there are still some quality options to choose from:

PHI vs. CIN

MIA vs. LAA

TB vs. TEX

NYM vs. DET

ARI vs. NYY

SD vs. STL

Phillies-Reds gets the edge over the other games in this group.

Graham Ashcraft posted a 5.52 ERA in the spring after logging a 4.76 ERA last season. Also, he had a tougher time when pitching as an underdog last season, allowing favorites to post an .821 OPS against him while underdogs had a .684 OPS.

Spencer Turnbull missed 2022 due to Tommy John surgery and didn’t exactly light it up in the limited number of games he pitched in throughout 2023. However, he’s got a spot in Philly’s rotation with Taijuan Walker out — at least, for now. Turnbull did well in the spring, but Cincy is a very tough test for him. In each of their first four games, the Reds have scored at least six runs.

SYSTEM PICK FOR APRIL 2

CIN-PHI over 8 runs -115

SYSTEM: YRFI when road underdog is coming off a loss

I came across this system by specifically looking for systems that fit either Minnesota or Milwaukee because of their pitching matchup. But on the whole, this system has gone 13-9 to start the season.

Six games fit this system on Tuesday:

MIN @ MIL

KC @ BAL

COL @ CHC

TOR @ HOU

CLE @ SEA

SF @ LAD

When it comes to MIN-MIL, both Jakob Junis and Louie Varland posted ERAs north of 5.50 throughout the spring. As much as Junis had a solid season in San Francisco last season, that was more of an outlier for him. Varland hasn’t exactly been dominant in his first two big-league campaigns, either.

Additionally, YFRI is 14-11 (56%) when the home team is coming off a win, like the Brewers are on Tuesday.

SYSTEM PICK FOR APRIL 2

MIN-MIL YRFI -120

