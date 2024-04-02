TIGER JAM 2024 - Terms & Conditions

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING CONTEST RULES OF DRAFTKINGS IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE CONTEST RULES (hereinafter, “Contest Rules”) BEFORE ENTERING THE TIGER JAM VIP EXPERIENCE AS THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS. CONTEST DESCRIPTION

DraftKings is pleased to announce an exciting new contest, the Tiger Jam VIP Experience, exclusively for DraftKings Players. Contestants will have the opportunity to win a VIP trip for TWO (2) to Tiger Jam at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, NV. Trip includes 3-night hotel stay from May 30th – June 2nd, $1,000 airfare credit, Golf on Friday and Saturday (Golf for 1 player on Friday and Saturday) . (Hereinafter, the “Prize”). If one or more DraftKings Players tie for the first place, there will be a playoff contest between the tied DraftKings Players, as solely determined by DraftKings, to determine the final winner of the Tiger Jam Contest.

There are a total of eleven (11) packages to Tiger Jam 2024. Ten qualifiers will be held in DFS in PGA, and one to be held in Reignmakers PGA. When eleven qualifiers have been determined, there will be a 11-person DFS contest. This contest will determine who wins an additional experience of a putting lesson or poker game with Tiger Woods. The first-place finisher in the contest gets first pick of which experience they would like to select. The second-place finisher gets the remaining available experience. If two or more players tie for first or second in the putting experience and poker game experience contest, the tie breaker will be who won the first Tiger Jam Qualifier.

MAXIMUM NUMBER OF ENTRIES

Once a player has accumulated [1] entry to the Tiger Jam VIP Experience they are no longer allowed to win additional entries in Tiger Jam VIP Experience.

RULES OF PLAY

Except as otherwise stated in or modified by these Contest Rules, the Tiger Jam VIP Experience shall be governed by the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Policy as well as the contest rules for the sport you play, for example, golf is located here: http://www.draftkings.com/help/PGA.

ELIGIBILITY

Players must be 21 years of age or older, and must be able to travel to Las Vegas, NV May 30th - June 2nd.

Conditions on Claiming Prize

The winners of the Tiger Jam VIP Experience, in order to claim either the Prize must: Where legal, the finalists and winner must consent to the use of his/her name, voice, and likeness/photograph in and in connection with the development, production, distribution and/or exploitation of the Tiger Jam VIP Experience in a form reasonably directed by the organizers of the Tiger Jam VIP Experience or other representatives of DraftKings; Wear patches, attire, and/or promotional items as DraftKings may reasonably direct, and otherwise act as a brand ambassador for DraftKings; Refrain from acting as a brand ambassador, or in any way promoting or endorsing any third party whose core business is offering daily real-money fantasy sports contests; Execute other documents as DraftKings and/or the MGM may reasonably request; and prize is non-transferable and may not be substituted for another event and is not redeemable for cash. At all times conduct him/herself in a professional manner, and shall not be involved in any conduct or activity that may bring the winner into disrepute, or harm the finalist or winner’s name or reputation. (hereinafter, collectively, the “Requirements”) In the event the winner of the Prize is not able to meet the Requirements for claiming the Prize, such finalist or winner shall not be entitled to the Prize, or any other prize, compensation or monetary value whatsoever, and DraftKings will have no further obligation to the winner, as applicable. The player explicitly agrees that by entering the Tiger Jam VIP Experience, the sole prize for becoming a finalist in the Tiger Jam VIP Experience is the Prize. The winner of the Prize must be able to fulfill the Requirements. The winner’s failure to fulfill the Requirements shall constitute a disclaimer by the winner of the Prize and any other prize, compensation, or monetary value of any nature whatsoever associated with or otherwise related to the Tiger Jam VIP Experience.

EFFECT OF CONTEST RULES ON TERMS OF USE

The Terms of Use on the DraftKings Website shall apply to the Tiger Jam VIP Experience and to these Contest Rules, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Contest Rules are intended to be a supplement to the Terms of Use, and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Terms of Use. To the extent the any provision of these Contest Rules conflicts with any provision in the Terms of Use, the provision contained in these Contest Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Contest Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the Terms of Use unless otherwise stated herein. In no way other than a provision of these Contest Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the Terms of Use shall these Contest rules to be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Terms of Use.

EFFECT OF CONTEST RULES ON PRIVACY POLICY

The Privacy Policy on the DraftKings Website shall apply to any data collected in connection with the Tiger Jam VIP Experience. These Contest Rules are intended to be separate from the Privacy Policy, and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Privacy Policy. To the extent the any provision of these Contest Rules conflicts with any provision in the Privacy Policy, the provision contained in these Contest Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Contest Rules shall be deemed to supercede the conflicting provision contained in the Privacy Policy unless otherwise stated herein. In no way other than a provision of these Contest Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the Privacy Policy shall these Contest rules to be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Privacy Policy.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

The limitation of liability contained in the Terms of Use shall be deemed to include your participation in the Tiger Jam VIP Experience and by entering the Tiger Jam VIP Experience you agree to be bound, in addition to all other terms and conditions as described and contained herein and in the Terms of Use, by the provisions thereof.

MISCELLANEOUS

As used herein, a “Force Majeure” event shall mean the interruption of or material interference with DraftKings’ ability to grant to the winners the Prize by any cause or occurrence not within DraftKings’ reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., SARS), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order or regulation, or order of any court. In the event of a Force Majeure, DraftKings may reschedule the Tiger Jam VIP Experience, or may cancel the Tiger Jam VIP Experience altogether. DraftKings reserves the right to alter these rules at any time in DraftKings’ sole discretion upon reasonable notice to you; provided however that any change in the Prize shall be made prior to the beginning of the Tiger Jam VIP Experience. By participating in the Tiger Jam VIP Experience, the player agrees to be bound by the terms of these Contest Rules, and the Terms of Use, and hereby agrees to disclose all applicable information to DraftKings, such information subject to the Privacy Policy.