Pick on the Moneyline for Yankees-Diamondbacks on April 2

The New York Yankees began the 2024, with a four-game road sweep of the Houston Astros and will look to keep their hot start going in Arizona on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-112, 9)

Nestor Cortes gets the start on the mound for the Yankees, who struggled in his first start of the season against the Astros, surrendering four runs across five innings including a home run allowed.

It was Cortes’ second start since June 1, 2023 as he dealt with shoulder issues for much of last season, and Cortes is looking to get over his road woes.

Since the start of the 2023 season, Cortes has a 6.10 ERA on the road with over 1.7 home runs per nine innings allowed compared to 1.4 home runs per nine innings allowed and a 4.58 ERA at home in that span.

While the Yankees lineup figures to be far improved from when they ranked 25th in runs per game last season, they have to face 2023 Cy Young Award finalists Zach Gallen.

Gallen has warranted concerns around him after having pitched 243 2/3 innings across the regular and postseason last season, he has dominated at home with a 13-3 record in 17 regular season starts at home since the start of the 2023 season with 2.44 ERA and 1.7 walks with 0.6 home runs per nine innings allowed.

With Arizona’s offense off to a hot start with 32 runs in their first four games of the season entering this series, Gallen will do what he has done for Arizona consistently for over a full season: lead them to a home win.

The Play: Diamondbacks -112

