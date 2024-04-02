Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Tuesday, April 2

Baseball is back in full swing (pun intended), and there are 14 games on tap for Tuesday, April 2. While this presents plenty of opportunities for bettors, those who enjoy setting daily fantasy lineups also have ample players to choose from. The main DFS slate at DraftKings DFS consists of nine games that begin at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, April 2

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Austin Riley ($5,600)

Ozzie Albies ($5,400)

Marcell Ozuna ($3,300)

Atlanta has started the season hot, scoring at least nine runs in three of its four games so far. Acuna Jr. looks human without a home run so far through four games but still has six hits and a stolen base. Riley hit his first home run of the season in the series opener, and Albies picked up two hits with four RBI. I am skipping over Olson in the lefty-lefty matchup against Garrett Crochet and think Arcia has enough upside to be swapped in.

The Braves are the -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies

Cody Bellinger ($5,400)

Ian Happ ($4,500)

Christopher Morel ($3,900)

Seiya Suzuki ($4,400)

Every player in this quartet picked up a hit in the series opener against the Rockies. Morel led the way with two hits and a run, while Bellinger had a two-RBI single. Chicago’s lineup gets a boost for even more upside facing Kyle Freeland. He enters with a 38.57 ERA after allowing 10 earned runs in his first start against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Cubs are the -192 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +160 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Triston Casas ($4,700)

Jarren Duran ($4,700)

Tyler O’Neill ($4,300)

Trevor Story ($4,200)

Rafael Devers is notably absent from this stack as he and the Red Sox will take on Oakland southpaw Alex Wood to start the game. Duran had three hits and an RBI in the leadoff spot in the series opener. Story had a double and two RBI, while Casas had a double and an RBI of his own. Wood allowed six earned runs in 3.1 innings of work in his first start of the year.

The Red Sox are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.