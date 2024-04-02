NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, April 2

Only seven of the nine games on Tuesday’s NBA schedule come in on the main DFS slate at DraftKings, but that still gives managers plenty of choices when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Taylor Hendricks, Jazz, $4,800

The rookie is finally getting some playing time in Utah as the Jazz are in tank mode, and it’s worked out from a fantasy perspective. Hendricks has put up 24+ fantasy points in three straight games and gets a sneakily favorable matchup against the Cavaliers Tuesday. Cleveland is a stellar defensive team but ranks 21st in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards.

Gradey Dick, Raptors, $4,800

Consistent playing time has been an issue for the Raptors rookie, who has finally gotten a sizable role with the team tanking. Dick has logged 30+ minutes in each of the last six games, which means he should get significant run Tuesday against the Lakers. Los Angeles ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings, and Dick’s ability to hit the triple gives him some upside as a value play.

Buddy Hield, 76ers, $4,600

It’s rare to see Hield in this price range, but he’s worth rostering due to his upside as a three-point shooter. The 76ers wing has been on fire since joining the team, shooting 39.4% from deep. Joel Embiid remains out and Tyrese Maxey is questionable, which means Hield has a chance for an expanded role Tuesday. Even though the matchup against the Thunder is slightly below average, Hield is worth backing at this price point.