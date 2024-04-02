Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

The NBA regular season is winding down, with teams typically having less than 10 games remaining to play. The schedule for Tuesday consists of nine games which begin at 7 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Toronto Raptors and ends at 10 p.m. ET when the Dallas Mavericks face the Golden State Warriors on TNT.

Even though just over half the league is scheduled to be in action, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some advantageous player prop lines out there. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Tuesday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell over 5.5 assists vs. Jazz (+120)

Update: Mitchell has been listed as out due to injury management with the Cavaliers playing on a back-to-back set. He’ll likely suit up for Wednesday’s game against the Suns.

The Cavaliers shooting guard averages six assists per game. Mitchell has finished with at least six assists in back-to-back games while he has struggled shooting. He missed the Cavs’ first game against the Utah Jazz this season and Craig Porters and Caris LeVert combined for 13 assists in Mitchell’s absence.

LeBron James 8+ rebounds vs. Raptors (-150)

James and the Lakers will take on the Raptors. In the first matchup against Toronto, the King finished with five boards to go along with his 22 points and 12 assists. He averages 7.3 rebounds per game, so this line would see him have to surpass that. James had seven boards in his last game but had 10 and 14 in the two games prior. He should finish with at least eight rebounds on Tuesday.

James Harden under 15.5 points vs. Kings (-125)

The matchup against the Sacramento Kings looks to favor Harden to hit the over on this line. In three matchups this season, he scored 26, 20 and 15 points against them. Whether it has been trying to block his own teammate or recent stat lines, Harden has recently looked off. He played 36 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets and finished with six points on one made three-pointer and three free throws. Harden has had 15 points or fewer in five of his last six games, and that streak should continue in this contest.

Brook Lopez under 5.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (-160)

Lopez averages 5.3 rebounds per game. He has played well against the Washington Wizards this season but has been struggling recently. Lopez is competing with Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others, for boards which contributes to his numbers staying low. He has less than six rebounds in six of his last seven games, and the outlier went into overtime, and he finished with exactly six rebounds.

RJ Barrett over 23.5 points + assists vs. Lakers (-120)

Barrett averages 19.5 points and 3.2 assists per game but has a good matchup against the Lakers on Tuesday. When he faced them with Toronto earlier this season, he had 23 points and five assists. Barrett had over 23 PA in back-to-back games and four of his last five. If the Raptors are going to keep the game close on Tuesday, it will largely be because Barrett hits the over on this line.

Fred VanVleet over 6.5 assists vs. Grizzlies (-145)

VanVleet averages 8.1 assists per game this season. He had seven in his last game but finished with six, six and four in the three games prior, which likely contributed to this line. VanVleet has played the Memphis Grizzlies three times this season. The first was part of the in-season tournament, and he finished with four assists. The more recent two matchups saw VanVleet finish with nine and eight assists, respectively. He should hit the over on his assist line on Tuesday.