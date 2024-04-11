Bryson DeChambeau leads Masters field on Thursday after impressive Round 1

Bryson DeChambeau has taken an early lead at Augusta National after rains and thunderstorms delayed Thursday play at the 2024 Masters. The 2020 US Open champion fired a -7 65 over the first 18 holes, making a big dent in the leaderboard before the weather clears up and the course likely dries out over the coming days.

DeChambeau has never won a Masters — in fact, the highest he’s ever placed at Augusta was a T21 finish in 2016. With 54 holes still left to play, anything could happen in the coming three days. But DeChambeau’s hyper-aggressive style and length came in handy on the back nine. He started with three birdies on the first three holes before a bogey at No. 9. He then went from Holes No. 12-18 in five under to take the early lead.

2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler follows DeChambeau on the leaderboard after Round 1, just one stroke behind at -6 after four birdies on the last seven holes. 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willet is in the house at -4, with Nicolai Højgaard having the same score after 14 holes. Højgaard will be among about 30 golfers that will finish their round on Friday morning beginning at 7:50 a.m. ET.

DeChambeau closed at +3500 to be the first round leader of the 2024 Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook. If his score holds, he’ll be the sole outright winner.