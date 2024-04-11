Live coverage of Tiger Woods first round at the 2024 Masters

Tiger Woods is back for the 2024 Masters, despite his continued leg injuries and a question about whether he can walk the 72 holes needed to complete the tournament at Augusta National.

But the 15-time major winner is one to never be counted out, and no one knows their way around the hallowed grounds of the course that has defined his career more than any other.

We’ll keep track of every shot Eldrick hits during his first round on Thursday, April 11 at Augusta National. Due to the weather delay, he’s scheduled to tee off at 3:42 p.m. with a fun group in Jason Day and Max Homa.

Hole No. 1; Par 4, 445 yards: Birdie. And we’re off! Tiger splits the fairway on the always challenging first hole. From 169 out he drops in a hole-high eight-iron beauty to the center of the green. His first putt of the Masters is center-cut, and we’ve got a birdie!

It didn't take @TigerWoods long to card his first birdie.pic.twitter.com/abgNjpmnoj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 11, 2024

Hole No. 2; Par 5, 585 yards: Progress is never a straight line, and Eldrick yanks it deep into the woods on the left right next to a huge tree. He’s forced to play his shot left-handed with an upside-down iron just to get it back into the fairway.

Here’s a list of several of the props available on Woods’ first round at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tiger Woods opening round score: Over 72.5 -140, Under 72.5 +110

End of Round 1 leader: +8000

End of Round 1 Top 10: +600

Tournament Top 20: +350

Tournament Winner: +10000