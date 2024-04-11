NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks on DraftKings Sportsbook

Over the last two weeks, I’ve been stressing how virtually every game matters.

For the Boston Celtics, that is simply not the case tonight.

At the time of this article’s publication, a litany of players are listed as questionable for Joe Mazzulla’s squad, and your guess is as good as mine regarding who’s going to suit up.

That said, the Knicks absolutely need this game. Not only are they neck-and-neck with the Cavaliers, Magic and Pacers for seeds No. 3-6, but the No. 2 seed is still technically in play as they sit just one loss behind the Bucks.

In this article, I’m going to highlight my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s Celtics-Knicks game on New York’s side. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau’s favorite jack-of-all-trades will be back at it again tonight in TD Garden.

Thibs is notorious for finding “his guys” on a squad and pretty much running them into the ground, or at least playing them relentlessly. That’s been the case with Hart, and the 29-year-old wing has answered the call.

Hart has played at least 40 minutes in seven of his last 10 games, and it’s hard to convey how impressive those minutes are, because the guy simply does not run out of energy. While the Villanova product is certainly capable of scoring, he’s more of a glue guy out there for the Knicks.

So, if you’re not actively looking to score while playing 40-plus minutes a night, that typically means you’re going to contribute elsewhere on the stat sheet. Hart has been an absolute monster on the glass over the last few months, racking up at least a dozen rebounds in five of his last 10 games. The playmaking has really come along too, as he’s hit this combined assists and boards total eight times over his last 10.

I’m expecting more of the same from him tonight against a Celtics squad that doesn’t have much to play for with the No. 1 seed in the NBA locked up.

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Celtics vs. Knicks! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.