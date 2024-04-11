AEW embarrassed itself in spectacular fashion on Wednesday’s ‘Dynamite’

All Elite Wrestling embarrassed itself on Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite” and it was yet another unforced error by AEW’s CEO Tony Khan.

For those unaware, the company decided to air footage of the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry from last August’s All In pay-per-view in London. The incident stemmed from a backstage disagreement between the two earlier that summer and it led to Punk’s dismissal immediately afterward. It wasn’t the first time that something like this happened as, one year prior, he got into an altercation with The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) following the company’s All Out PPV.

Punk has since returned to the WWE, where he has once again become one of their top stars. In the buildup to Wrestlemania 40 last week, Punk went on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast and spoke about the incident for the first time, criticizing Khan’s leadership and the entire company.

Usually in these scenarios, a wrestling company would be wise to simply ignore something like this. Punk has been gone from the company for over six months and AEW has its own programming to worry about, particularly next weekend’s Dynasty PPV. But those comments clearly got to Khan and he immediately went into response mode.

First, he had Adam Copeland open last week’s show with a cringe promo, where he referenced the “negative BS that has been spewed” and spent the next five minutes defending the company. Later that week, the company officially announced that they were going to air the backstage footage of the Punk-Perry incident on live TV. Initially thought to be a bait-and-switch ploy to generate high ratings, they actually went through with it and aired it on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. In the storyline, the incident was aired as a way to build the upcoming match between the Young Bucks and FTR, who are friends with Punk. But Khan’s real-life intentions were to somehow embarrass and discredit Punk.

Let’s take a look:

️ L'AEW a diffusé l'altercation entre Jack Perry et CM Punk dans les coulisses d'All In !



Un avis ? Bonne ou mauvaise idée ? pic.twitter.com/BdFzneUdH7 — Les Gaulois du Catch (@GauloisDuCatch) April 11, 2024

This was an astronomically stupid decision for multiple reasons:

CM Punk is no longer with AEW. He’s with the WWE, and as mentioned before, he’s one of the top babyfaces in that company right now! Fans at Dynamite even broke out CM Punk chants later on in the show. Khan used his airtime to spotlight someone in a rival promotion and that is all anyone is talking about right now instead of his product. Jack Perry is still under contract with AEW but hasn’t appeared on television since the incident happened. He’s been appearing in New Japan Pro Wrestling using the not-so-subtle “Scapegoat” nickname and while he’s effectively been exiled by Khan, he’s still under contract. So Khan just technically showed footage of a current WWE wrestler beating up one of his own wrestlers. Punk isn’t a saint in this situation because he’s the one who dug it back up. But Khan couldn’t help himself and has now embarrassed his company by taking the bait. The immediate backlash to this stunt was swift and even his own wrestlers were not a fan of this decision. Most people simply wanted this situation to be left in the past and yet they have to relive it all over again. And in a completely separate promo on the show, Will Ospreay took a swipe at Triple H, something that reportedly was not Ospreay’s idea. So once again, you’re drawing attention to a rival promotion! As mentioned before, AEW has a PPV next weekend and not a single person is talking about it. With Wrestlemania season finally over, this would’ve been a prime opportunity for Khan to draw positive attention towards his product and generate some momentum heading into the spring/summer. Perhaps even turn around stagnating ratings for their shows and get more people into the building. Instead, the company is being ridiculed for this stunt and some are comparing this to WCW’s rapid decline in 2000. Tony Schiavone has certainly seen this movie before.

It’s just an absolutely disastrous decision on AEW’s part and this own-goal has further undermined AEW’s credibility.

