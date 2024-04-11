New Game Releases in March 2024

At DraftKings, boredom is a thing of the past and there’s always something new to play. From slots and video poker to blackjack and jackpots, we’re unveiling the hottest trends and introducing you to titles that put a fresh spin on online casino gaming.
Without further ado, here is the list of games released in March, and the corresponding state where you can legally play from.
New Games for March 2024
|Jurisdiction
|Vendor
|Game
|Type
|WV
|IGT
|Bounty O'Bucks
|Slots
|CT
|IGT
|Bounty O'Bucks
|Slots
|NJ
|IGT
|Bounty O'Bucks
|Slots
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Fire Coins
|Slots
|NJ
|Inspired
|Golden Winner
|Slots
|MI
|Evolution
|Wild Flower
|Slots
|CT
|Evolution
|Wild Flower
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Gaze of Gold
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|Wild-O-Tron 3000
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Wildfire Wins Extreme
|Slots
|PA
|High 5
|Tokens of Fortune
|Slots
|MI
|WhiteHat
|Top O' The Pots Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Big Bang Boom
|Slots
|MI
|Evolution
|Big Bang Boom
|Slots
|CT
|Evolution
|Big Bang Boom
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Shark Frenzy
|Slots
|NJ
|Everymatrix
|Shuang Long Fu
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Outlaws
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|Euphoria Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Multi-Hand Blackjack with Surrender
|Slots
|CT
|WhiteHat
|Chilli Picante Megaways
|Blackjack
|CT
|WhiteHat
|Deal Or No Deal Megaways Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|NJ
|Greentube
|5 Line Hold & Spin
|Slots
|CT
|DraftKings
|Spinner Spinner Chicken Dinner
|Slots
|CTFX
|DraftKings
|Spinner Spinner Chicken Dinner
|Slots
|NJ
|SG
|Gold Fish Feeding Time Deluxe Treasure
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Gold Fish Feeding Time Deluxe Treasure
|Slots
|CT
|SG
|Gold Fish Feeding Time Deluxe Treasure
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Gold Fish Feeding Time Deluxe Treasure
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Gold Fish Feeding Time Deluxe Treasure
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Gold Fish Feeding Time Deluxe Treasure
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Dragon's Loot Link&Win 4Tune
|Slots
|MI
|Inspired
|Catch of the Day ReSpin 'Em In
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|5 Lion Festival
|Slots
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Crazy Fishin
|Slots
|WV
|IGT
|Crown of Egypt
|Slots
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|Dancing Lions
|Slots
|WV
|DraftKings
|Cash Engine
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|Regal Streak
|Slots
|CT
|DraftKings
|Quakey Shakey
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|Colt Cash Hold & Win
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|Great Aztec Extra Gold Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Great Aztec Hold & Win
|Slots
|PA
|Rising Digital
|Temple of Treasures
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Wolfkin
|Slots
|MI
|Evolution
|Wolfkin
|Slots
|CT
|Evolution
|Wolfkin
|Slots
|PA
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Double Deck Blackjack
|Slots
|MI
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Double Deck Blackjack
|Blackjack
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Irish Wilds
|Blackjack
|NJ
|DGC
|Iron County Outlaw
|Slots
|MI
|DGC
|Jade Shuriken
|Slots
|NJ
|ODDSworks
|Jackpot Hitz Xtrawin
|Slots
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Jackpot Hitz Xtrawin
|Slots
|MI
|ODDSworks
|Jackpot Hitz Xtrawin
|Slots
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|Auspicious Animals
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|China Shores
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Circus Riches
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Coin Quest
|Slots
|NJ
|DGC
|Triple Tiki Super Free Spins
|Slots
|MI
|Spin
|Sky Ball King of Bling
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Solstice Celebration
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Drop The Wilds
|Slots
|NJ
|IGT
|Polar Wilds
|Slots
|CT
|High 5
|Hollywood Queen
|Slots
|NJ
|High 5
|Hollywood Queen
|Slots
|MI
|High 5
|Hollywood Queen
|Slots
|PA
|High 5
|Hollywood Queen
|Slots
|WV
|High 5
|Hollywood Queen
|Slots
|ONT
|High 5
|Hollywood Queen
|Slots
|PA
|Rising Digital
|Gem Party
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Devilish Fortunes
|Slots
|MI
|DGC
|Devilish Fortunes
|Slots
|PA
|DGC
|Devilish Fortunes
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Money Jar
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|10x Minimum
|Slots
|PA
|IGT
|7s Wild
|Slots
|NJ
|IGT
|Tyrant King Megaways
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Let it Burn
|Slots
|CT
|WhiteHat
|Irish Riches Megaways Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|All Aboard Dynamite Dash
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|All Aboard Piggy Pennies
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Zodiac Lantern Rabbit
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Zodiac Lantern Rabbit
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Zodiac Lantern Rabbit
|Slots
|CT
|SG
|Zodiac Lantern Rabbit
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Zodiac Lantern Rabbit
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Gold Stacks 88 Lunar Festival
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Wicked Winnings II
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Buffalo
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Wild Wild Emerald
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Timber Wolf
|Slots
|NJ
|Evolution
|Speed Super Sic Bo
|Slots
|NJ
|Evolution
|First Person Lightning Roulette
|Blackjack
|NJ
|Evolution
|First Person Lightning Roulette
|Roulette
|MI
|Boom
|$mash Comet
|Roulette
|CT
|IGT
|Wheel of Fortune Power Wedges
|Slots
|PA
|ODDSworks
|Spell of Odin
|Slots
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Spell of Odin
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Age of Beasts Infinity Reels
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Bounty O'Bucks
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|Bounty O'Bucks
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Tiki Fortune
|Slots
|PA
|Everi
|Cash Money
|Slots
|WV
|Everi
|Cash Money
|Slots
|MI
|Everi
|Cash Money
|Slots
|CT
|Everi
|Cash Money
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Lucky Stars Scatter Reactors
|Slots
|ONT
|Boom
|Goose the Gold
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Wild Lepre'Coins
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Geese with Attitude
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Castle of Terror
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|William Tell & The Wild Arrows: Hold & Win
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Bull Blitz Roses & Riches
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|Arcade Bomb
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Lion Festival Boosted Celebration
|Slots
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Top O' The Pots Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|MI
|DGC
|Akiva Claws of Power
|Slots
|MI
|Pariplay
|China Mystery
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|MegaJackpots Jungle Tower
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Secrets of the Phoenix
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|Siren's Riches
|Slots
|MI
|Pariplay
|Jack's Treasure
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Blazing Lake Link & Win
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Panda Blessing
|Slots
|PA
|WhiteHat
|Big Money Frenzy Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|MI
|WhiteHat
|Big Money Frenzy Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|PA
|High 5
|Nordic Kings
|Slots
|MI
|High 5
|Nordic Kings
|Slots
|ONT
|High 5
|Nordic Kings
|Slots
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Chilli Picante Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|Wild Turkey
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Rakin' Bacon
|Slots
|MI
|Spin
|Rainbows and Gold
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Golden Blessing
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Capital Gains
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|DraftKings Pig Hits LuckyTap
|Slots
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Deal Or No Deal: Golden Case Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Pineapple Pop
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Legacy Retro Roller
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Wild Shift
|Slots
|CT
|SG
|Wild Shift
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Golden Blessings
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Golden Blessings
|Slots
|MI
|Everymatrix
|Wild Extravaganza
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Wild Fire
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|PayDay Express
|Slots
|MI
|DraftKings
|Spinner Spinner Chicken Dinner
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Howling Treasure
|Slots
|MI
|Evolution
|Red Hot BBQ
|Slots
|CT
|Evolution
|Red Hot BBQ
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|Red Diamond
|Slots
|MI
|Gamecode
|Gold Gold Gold: Lion's Way
|Slots
|MI
|Gamecode
|Gold Gold Gold: Miner's Way
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|Dragon's Mirror
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Jade Dragon
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Chilli Bandits
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Coin Combo Perfect Peacock
|Slots
|MI
|Greentube
|5-Line Hold & Spin
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Hot Offer Deluxe
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Kokeshi Pop
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Secrets of the Gods: Hold and Gold
|Slots
|WV
|IGT
|Treasure Box Dynasty
|Slots
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Peaky Blinders Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|PA
|WhiteHat
|Peaky Blinders Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Panda Blessings
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Sands of Eternity
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Eggcelent Wins LuckyTap
|Slots
|PA
|High 5
|The Leprechaun King
|Slots
|MI
|High 5
|The Leprechaun King
|Slots
|ONT
|High 5
|The Leprechaun King
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Bull Blitz Fortunes of the Orient
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Stumpy McDoodles
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Gold Blitz EXTREME
|Slots
|MI
|Pariplay
|Sultan's Palace Fortune
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Super Fruit Smash
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Blackjack Singlehand Poker & Pairs
|Blackjack
|WV
|IGT
|Scarab
|Blackjack
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Blazing Planets
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Green Machine Bingo
|Slots
|MI
|DGC
|Trojan Kingdom
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Divine Dynasty Princess
|Slots
|PA
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Balloon
|Slots
|PA
|ODDSworks
|Legends of Kalahari
|Slots
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Legends of Kalahari
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|5 Dragons
|Slots
|MI
|Everymatrix
|Blue Diamond Book
|Slots
|MI
|Pariplay
|Fortune Stacks
|Slots
|MI
|Spin
|Gold Party
|Slots
|ONT
|Boom
|Half Court Shot
|Slots
|MI
|Inspired
|Big Spin Bonus Extra Spins
|Slots
|PA
|IGT
|Great Bear
|Slots
|CT
|WhiteHat
|The Goonies Return Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|PA
|DGC
|Stumpy McDoodles 2
|Slots
|PA
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Down Under Blackjack
|Blackjack
|WV
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Down Under Blackjack
|Blackjack
|MI
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Down Under Blackjack
|Blackjack
|CT
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Down Under Blackjack
|Blackjack
|CTFX
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Down Under Blackjack
|Blackjack
|ONT
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Down Under Blackjack
|Blackjack
|MI
|Slingo
|Stinkin Rich Slingo
|Blackjack
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Fruit Smash
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Icy Fruits 10
|Slots
|MI
|Pariplay
|Volcanic Rock Fire Twin Fever
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Jelly Jillions
|Slots
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Baker Street Detectives
|Slots
|MI
|ODDSworks
|Baker Street Detectives
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Lightning Tiger
|Slots
|CT
|SG
|Lightning Tiger
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Golden Lucky Fortune
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Cobra Hearts
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Coin Quest 2
|Slots
|CT
|Evolution
|The Wish Master Megaways
|Slots
|MI
|Evolution
|The Wish Master Megaways
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|The Wish Master Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Bison Valley
|Slots
|MI
|Greentube
|Diamond Mystery™ - Fruitilicious deluxe
|Slots
|MI
|High 5
|Gate of the Pharaohs
|Slots
|CT
|High 5
|Gate of the Pharaohs
|Slots
|PA
|High 5
|Gate of the Pharaohs
|Slots
|ONT
|High 5
|Gate of the Pharaohs
|Slots
|MI
|Evolution
|Egypt Megaways
|Slots
|CT
|Evolution
|Egypt Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Duck of the Irish
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Jewel of the Dragon Prosperity Tortoise
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Jewel of the Dragon Prosperity Tortoise
|Slots
|CT
|SG
|Jewel of the Dragon Prosperity Tortoise
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Jewel of the Dragon Prosperity Tortoise
|Slots
|ONT
|Inspired
|7's of Luck
|Slots
|CT
|Everi
|Diamond Money
|Slots
|ONT
|Everi
|Diamond Money
|Slots
|MI
|Everi
|Diamond Money
|Slots
|PA
|Everi
|Diamond Money
|Slots
|WV
|Everi
|Diamond Money
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Hot Hot Blazing Lock Fire Pots
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|DraftKings Perfect Toss LuckyTap
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|Rising Temple: Hold & Win
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Break da Bank Retro Roller
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|The Winners Arms
|Slots
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|Gem Party
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Devilish Fortunes
|Slots
|PA
|Inspired
|Double Cash Spinner
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Money Link the Great Immortals
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Tippy's Golden Pot
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Adorned Peacock
|Slots
|CT
|WhiteHat
|Wish Upon a Leprechaun Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|CT
|SG
|Valley of the Buffalo
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Valley of the Buffalo
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Valley of the Buffalo
|Slots
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Irish Riches Megaways Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Double Shamrock
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Double Shamrock
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Double Shamrock
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Double Shamrock
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|All About the Wilds
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Premium Roulette
|Slots
|WV
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Spooky Roulette
|Roulette
|WV
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Spooky Roulette
|Roulette
|MI
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Blackjack Now
|Roulette
|MI
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Blackjack Now
|Blackjack
|NJ
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Super Sweeper
|Blackjack
|PA
|DGC
|Thunderstruck Wild Lightning
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Thunderstruck Wild Lightning
|Slots
|MI
|DGC
|Thunderstruck Wild Lightning
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Thunderstruck Wild Lightning
|Slots
|NJ
|DGC
|Thunderstruck Wild Lightning
|Slots
|ONT
|Boom
|$mash Comet
|Slots
|PA
|Rising Digital
|1000 Year Dragon
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Sausage Party
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Scruffy Duck
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Secrets of Atlantis
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Secrets of Christmas
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Cash-O-Matic
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Drive: Multiplier Mayhem
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Druid's Dream
|Slots
|NJ
|Evolution
|Druid’s Magic
|Slots
|CT
|Evolution
|Druid’s Magic
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Druid’s Magic
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|EggOMatic
|Slots
|NJ
|ODDSworks
|Fortune Fireworks
|Slots
|MI
|ODDSworks
|Fortune Fireworks
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Lucky Bonanza Cash Spree
|Slots
|NJ
|Spin
|Lucky Larry’s Lobstermania
|Slots
|MI
|Spin
|Lucky Larry’s Lobstermania
|Slots
|NJ
|DGC
|Kodiak Kingdom
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Motörhead Video Slot
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Narcos
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Neon Staxx
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Codex of Fortune
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Platinum 8x8x8x
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Wild Water
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Wild Wild Samurai
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Wild Wild West: The Great Train Heist
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Wild Worlds
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Wilderland
|Slots
|NJ
|IGT
|William Tell & The Wild Arrows: Hold & Win
|Slots
|PA
|ODDSworks
|Agent Valkyrie
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Aloha! Christmas
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Elements: The Awakening
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Elephant Break
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Rabbit in the Hat 2
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Rage of the Seas
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Fruit Duel
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Fruit Shop
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Fruit Shop Christmas Edition
|Slots
|NJ
|Gamecode
|Gold Gold Gold: Lion's Way
|Slots
|NJ
|Gamecode
|Gold Gold Gold: Miner's Way
|Slots
|CT
|Inspired
|Catch of the Day ReSpin 'Em In
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|RIP City
|Slots
|NJ
|DGC
|Rising Rewards
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|Royal Mint
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Rubies of Egypt
|Slots
|NJ
|Greentube
|Thunder Cash: Voodoo Magic
|Slots
|PA
|IGT
|Fortunes of Egypt
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Fishin Loaded Pots Gold Blitz
|Slots
|CT
|Everi
|Crystal Star Deluxe
|Slots
|CTFX
|Everi
|Crystal Star Deluxe
|Slots
|ONT
|Everi
|Crystal Star Deluxe
|Slots
|MI
|Everi
|Crystal Star Deluxe
|Slots
|PA
|Everi
|Crystal Star Deluxe
|Slots
|NJ
|Everi
|Crystal Star Deluxe
|Slots
|WV
|Everi
|Crystal Star Deluxe
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Dazzle Me
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Fu Nan Fu Nu
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Fortune Stacks
|Slots
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Fortune Temple
|Slots
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Fortune Treasure
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7's (NON LINK)
|Slots
|NJ
|IGT
|Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s (WAP)
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Wanted Dead or a Wild
|Slots
|NJ
|IGT
|Wealth of Wonderland Megaways
|Slots
|NJ
|SG
|Starmania
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Stormforged
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Stumpy McDoodles 2
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Big Money Frenzy
|Slots
|NJ
|Evolution
|Blackjack (Spanish Speaking)
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Luck O' The Irish Gold Spins
|Blackjack
|MI
|Greentube
|Diamond Cash: Mighty Buffalo
|Slots
|NJ
|Greentube
|Diamond Cash™: Almighty Kraken
|Slots
|MI
|Greentube
|Diamond Cash™: Almighty Kraken
|Slots
|NJ
|Greentube
|Diamond Cash™: Almighty Wolf
|Slots
|MI
|Greentube
|Diamond Cash™: Almighty Wolf
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Bubbly Wild
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Frog of Riches
|Slots
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Fun on the Seafront
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Andvari The Magic Ring
|Slots
|ONT
|Everi
|Lightning Zap
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Rick and Morty Megaways
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|Golden Gallina
|Slots
|NJ
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Golf Blackjack
|Slots
|MI
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Golf Blackjack
|Blackjack
|WV
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Golf Blackjack
|Blackjack
|CT
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Golf Blackjack
|Blackjack
|CTFX
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Golf Blackjack
|Blackjack
|ONT
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Golf Blackjack
|Blackjack
|ONT
|IGT
|Gus Goes Fishin'
|Blackjack
|MI
|Evolution
|Case Closed
|Slots
|CT
|Evolution
|Case Closed
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Case Closed
|Slots
|CT
|WhiteHat
|Ted
|Slots
|NJ
|WhiteHat
|Ted Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|MI
|Gamecode
|Boom Boom Boom
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Boomtown Gold Mine
|Slots
|NJ
|ODDSworks
|Viking Raid Zone
|Slots
|MI
|ODDSworks
|Viking Raid Zone
|Slots
|MI
|Pariplay
|La Mafia Heist
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Spinny McWinnagin
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Stack 'em
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Astronomical Magic
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|Aurum Codex
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|The Goonies
|Slots
|NJ
|ODDSworks
|Silk Road Riches
|Slots
|MI
|ODDSworks
|Silk Road Riches
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Hot Off the 7s
|Slots
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Blackjack 6 in 1
|Slots
|NJ
|Anaxi
|7 Hot 7
|Blackjack
|MI
|Inspired
|7s of Luck
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|Cash or Nothing
|Slots
|NJ
|ODDSworks
|Cash Up
|Slots
|MI
|ODDSworks
|Cash Up
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|Olympus Zeus Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Buffalo Gold Collection
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Golden Blessing
|Slots
|ONT
|Boom
|Chili Chase
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Chili Chili Fire
|Slots
|CT
|Everi
|Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|ONT
|Everi
|Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|MI
|Everi
|Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|PA
|Everi
|Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|NJ
|Everi
|Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|WV
|Everi
|Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Triple Jin
|Slots
|NJ
|Evolution
|Cake and Ice Cream
|Slots
|MI
|Evolution
|Cake & Ice Cream
|Slots
|CT
|Evolution
|Cake and Ice Cream
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Cake and Ice Cream
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Wolf Legend Megaways
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Apollo Stacks
|Slots
|NJ
|ODDSworks
|Patrick’s Jackpot
|Slots
|MI
|ODDSworks
|Patrick’s Jackpot
|Slots
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Jin's Jungle
|Slots
|NJ
|IGT
|Simsalaspinn 2 Classic
|Slots
|NJ
|Greentube
|Diamond Mystery™ - Fruitilicious deluxe
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Masks of Fortune Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Mega Magic Spell
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Mines
|Slots
|MI
|Evolution
|First Person Video Poker
|Slots
|CT
|Everi
|Blazin' Gems Deluxe
|Video Poker
|ONT
|Everi
|Blazin' Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|MI
|Everi
|Blazin' Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|PA
|Everi
|Blazin' Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|NJ
|Everi
|Blazin' Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|WV
|Everi
|Blazin' Gems Deluxe
|Slots
|PA
|DGC
|Blazing Piranhas
|Slots
|MI
|DGC
|Blazing Piranhas
|Slots
|NJ
|ODDSworks
|Star Stacks
|Slots
|MI
|ODDSworks
|Star Stacks
|Slots
|NJ
|Everymatrix
|Gummy Galaxy
|Slots
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Jungle Bonanza
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|24 Stars Dream
|Slots
|NJ
|Pariplay
|The Winners Arms
|Slots
|NJ
|Pariplay
|Expanding 10x Minimum
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Pop-A-Shot LuckyTap
|Slots
|NJ
|DGC
|Golden Fields
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Blood Suckers
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Chronicles of Olympus II Zeus
|Slots
|NJ
|Anaxi
|For a Few Wilds More
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Great Aztec Extra Gold Megaways
|Slots
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Buffalo Chief
|Slots
|WV
|IGT
|Baccarat
|Slots
|WV
|IGT
|The 100,000 Pyramid
|Baccarat
|NJ
|Spin
|Phone Tag
|Slots
|MI
|Spin
|Phone Tag
|Slots
|NJ
|IGT
|Greta Goes Wild
|Slots
|WV
|IGT
|Da Vinci Diamonds
|Slots
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Deal or No Deal: What's In Your Case? Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Scarab
|Slots
|WV
|IGT
|Ten Play Draw Poker
|Slots
|NJ
|WhiteHat
|Top O' The Pots Jackpot Royale
|Video Poker
|MI
|IGT
|MegaJackpots Ocean Belles
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Piggy Payouts Bank Buster LuckyTap
|Slots
|NJ
|Greentube
|Piggy Prizes: Wand of Riches
|Slots
|MI
|Greentube
|Piggy Prizes: Wand of Riches
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Arthur Pendragon
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Colt Cash Hold & Win
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Royale with Cheese Megaways
|Slots
|NJ
|DraftKings
|Gold Roll
|Slots
|NJ
|Spin
|Quennie
|Slots
|MI
|Spin
|Quennie
|Slots
|WV
|DraftKings
|Spinner Spinner Chicken Dinner
|Slots
|NJ
|Greentube
|Sharky’s Choices Win Ways™
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Sheriff's Gold Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Olympus Raging Megaways
|Slots
|MI
|Inspired
|Golden Nugget Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|Temple Of Treasures
|Slots
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Classic Keno
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Bison Rising Megaways
|Keno
|ONT
|SG
|Joker Bombs
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Monopoly Lunar New Year
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Ted
|Slots
|NJ
|Evolution
|Case Closed
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Cash Pandas
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Captain Riches
|Slots
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Caribbean Stud Poker
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Gem Rush
|Poker
|PA
|DGC
|Andvari The Magic Ring
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Bonanza
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Tiger Lord
|Slots
|NJ
|Everymatrix
|Lara Jones: Treasures of Egypt
|Slots
|MI
|Everymatrix
|Lara Jones: Treasures of Egypt II
|Slots
|PA
|Rising Digital
|1st Wealthy Beauty
|Slots
|ONT
|Slingo
|Slingo Lightning 100x
|Slots
|ONT
|Slingo
|Slingo Showdown
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Rick and Morty Wubba Lubba Dub Dub
|Slots
|MI
|DGC
|Persian Jewels
|Slots
|ONT
|Boom
|Liyu Tiao Long Men
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Crystal Magic
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Gold Inferno
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Gronk's Gems
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Halloween Riches
|Slots
|NJ
|Pariplay
|Hawaii Surf
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|Diamond Spins Cats
|Slots
|MI
|WhiteHat
|Divine Mystery Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Yu Yu Yu
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Immortal Desire
|Slots
|CT
|WhiteHat
|Grizzly Gold Megaways
|Slots
|NJ
|IGT
|MegaJackpots Wolf Run
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Chaos Crew
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Charmed Rabbits
|Slots
|NJ
|Pariplay
|Charmed Rabbits
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Vikings Unchained Megaways
|Slots
|MI
|Everymatrix
|Book of Souls II: El Dorado
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Sapphire Sorceress
|Slots
|MI
|DGC
|Scarab Kingdom
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Crab Trap
|Slots
|MI
|Evolution
|Crab Trap
|Slots
|MI
|IGT
|Crabbin' Crazy 2
|Slots
|ONT
|Evolution
|101 Candies
|Slots
|ONT
|DGC
|Dragon's Rhythm
|Slots
|NJ
|IGT
|MegaJackpots Ocean Belles
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Tiki Totems
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Stinkin' Rich: Skunks Gone Wild
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Sweet Spotz
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Money Jar 2
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Safari Gold Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|The Green Machine Bingo
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|7 Hot 7
|Slots
|NJ
|SG
|Reel Em in Tournament of Fishing
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Reel Em in Tournament of Fishing
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Revved Wilds
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Lightning Tiger
|Slots
|CT
|WhiteHat
|Mighty Griffin Megaways Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Queen of Winter Wins
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Born Wild
|Slots
|ONT
|IGT
|Brilliant Wilds
|Slots
|NJ
|WhiteHat
|Peaky Blinders Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|NJ
|High 5
|Golden Knight Infinity
|Slots
|PA
|High 5
|Golden Knight Infinity
|Slots
|WV
|High 5
|Golden Knight Infinity
|Slots
|MI
|High 5
|Golden Knight Infinity
|Slots
|ONT
|High 5
|Golden Knight Infinity
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways
|Slots
|ONT
|Anaxi
|Secrets of the Tiger: Hold & Gold
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Shou Hu Shen
|Slots
|ONT
|Slingo
|Slingo Berserk
|Slots
|MI
|Evolution
|Druid’s Magic
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Drunken Sailors
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Blazing Luck
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Mine Blast
|Slots
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Deal Or No Deal Megaways Jackpot Royale
|Slots
|NJ
|SG
|Bucks and Doe 10K Ways
|Slots
|MI
|SG
|Bucks and Doe 10K Ways
|Slots
|PA
|SG
|Bucks and Doe 10K Ways
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Bucks and Doe 10K Ways
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Bucks and Doe 10K Ways
|Slots
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Expanding 10x Minimum
|Slots
|ONT
|SG
|Eye of the Panda
|Slots
|ONT
|Boom
|Lucky Money Tree
|Slots
|WV
|SG
|Mega Diamond
|Slots
|CT
|DGC
|Fishing Deeper Floats of Cash
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Cash Noire
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Conan Video Slot
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Asgardian Stones
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Blood Suckers 2
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Fairytale Legends: Hansel and Gretel
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Fairytale Legends: Mirror Mirror
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Dark King: Forbidden Riches
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Fortune Rangers
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Gonzo's Quest
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Gorilla Kingdom
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Butterfly Staxx
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Butterfly Staxx 2
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Disco Danny
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Divine Fortune
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Divine Fortune Megaways
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Double Stacks
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Funk Master
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Golden Grimoire
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Fruit Shop Megaways
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Fruit Spin
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Dazzle Me Megaways
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Dead or Alive
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Gonzo's Gold
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Fairytale Legends: Red Riding Hood
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Flowers
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Rise of Maya
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Jacks or Better Double Up
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Jimi Hendrix Online Slot
|Video Poker
|PA
|Evolution
|Jingle Spin
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Jumanji
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Jungle Spirit: Call of the Wild
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|King of Slots
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Parthenon: Quest for Immortality
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Space Wars 2 Powerpoints
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Riches of Midgard: Land and Expand
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Pyramid Quest for Immortality
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Lights
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Guns N' Roses Video Slots
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Halloween Jack
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Hotline
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Hotline 2
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Ozzy Osbourne Video Slot
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Reel Rush
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Reel Steal
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Mercy of the Gods
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Spinata Grande
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Lost Relics
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Piggy Riches
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Silverback Gold
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Ocean's Treasure
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Jack and the Beanstalk
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Jack Hammer
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Jack Hammer 2 Fishy Business
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Magic Maid Cafe
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Pork Knox
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Temple of Nudges
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Finn and the Swirly Spin
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Starburst
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Starburst Xxxtreme
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|The Wolf's Bane
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Super Striker
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Wolf Cub
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Victorious
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Spinsane
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Wild Bazaar
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Trollpot 5000
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Turn Your Fortune
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Twin Spin
|Slots
|PA
|Evolution
|Twin Spin Megaways
|Slots
Stay updated on the latest casino games and find new favorites at DraftKings Casino.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV) or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Help is available for problem gambling, call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org (CT).
21+. Physically present in CT/MI/NJ/PA/WV only. Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms draftkings.com/casino.