Everything you need to know about Augusta’s new offsite hospitality venue

The Masters are introducing a new high-end hospitality venue in 2024. The famed Berckmans Place opened in 2013 as an invite-only venue on site at Augusta for the tournament’s elite guests, but Berckmans is no longer the only gathering spot for big shot visitors. Map & Flag debuts this week, a new offsite Masters experience that offers shuttles to and from the tournament (although the front gates of Augusta are only a short walk away from the new venue).

Tickets to Map & Flag reportedly cost $17,000 for the entire week. With the cost comes a Masters four-day tournament badge, access to a coveted merchandise shop, and complimentary food and beverage for the week.

As the Masters approach, it is unclear how many patrons were allowed to buy tickets through Map & Flag. Tickets to the tournament, which can be won through a lottery, generally run at a reasonable face value price between $100 and $140, allowing anyone willing to travel to Augusta access to the tournament.

Berckmans Place passes were generally only offered for purchase to sponsors and members at Augusta. This new venue opens a new path for the straight-up wealthy golf fans who may have no connection to the club and don’t want to play their odds in the lottery with the general public.

Despite the venue’s offsite location, the Augusta rules of no cell phones and no photography will remain in place at Map & Flag.