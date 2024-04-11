Changes to the golf course at Augusta National for 2024 Masters

The 89th Masters comes to Augusta National Golf Club this week for a tradition unlike any other. The 2024 major tournament season kicks off as the top golfers in the world compete from Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 14.

The course has implemented a small change this year ahead of the tournament. On Hole 2, the tee box has been moved 10 yards back and to the left. This will make the par 5 a 585-yard distance at its maximum length, keeping it the longest hole on the course.

Last year saw the 13th hole lengthened by 35 yards. Both the second and the 13th were considered some of the easier holes on the course, and the powers that be at Augusta appear to want the golfers to embrace a new challenge with these changes.

These aren’t the only two holes to have been lengthened in the last few years — the tees at No. 11 and No. 15 were moved back in 2022, and Hole No. 5 saw a 40-yard increase in 2019.