Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Thursday, April 11

Thursday’s MLB slate is a light one with just five games taking place around the league as a result of two postponements due to weather. However, there’s still opportunities for daily fantasy players to head over to DraftKings DFS to set a lineup. Below, we’ll go over some of your favorite team stack options for today’s schedule.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, April 11

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Bryan Reynolds ($5,400)

Oneil Cruz ($5,300)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,100)

Connor Joe ($3,900)

Pittsburgh opens a four-game road series at Keystone State rival Philadelphia tonight and it has a chance to continue its early-season success as it stands atop the NL Central standings. Reynolds has been a solid add in DFS by averaging 9.3 fantasy points per game and I’d expect him to make some solid contributions tonight. The same goes for Cruz and McCutchen, who is 3-5 for his career against Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Meanwhile Joe is a steal at his price as he’s averaging 11.3 FP’s per game by batting .324 with a home run and nine RBI.

The Phillies are a -142 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Pirates a +120 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O’Neill ($4,900)

Jarren Duran ($4,800)

Triston Casas ($4,500)

Masataka Yoshida ($4,200)

Boston will wrap its three-game home set against Baltimore this evening and hopes to avoid a sweep in the process. O’Neill has already been excellent addition to this Red Sox lineup as he’s batting .343 with six homers, seven RBI, and a 1.346 OPS so far this year. Those numbers have equated to 13 FP’s per game for DFS managers and he’s joined by Duran as the only Sox players averaging in the double digits. This stack has some value to it and I’d heavily consider it for tonight.

The Orioles are a -125 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Red Sox a +105 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.