Which LIV golfers are playing in the 2024 Masters

The Masters tees off this week from Augusta National Golf Club as the best golfers from both the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf gather to kick off the majors season. Despite reports of a merger between the two leagues on the horizon, the four major tournaments are made more significant than ever because golfers on the two tours no longer compete throughout the year.

Thirteen LIV golfers will join the field this week after qualifying in various ways — winning the Masters or other majors, special invitations, and OWGR points and PGA TOUR exemptions from 2023. Jon Rahm, last year’s Masters champion, has since joined LIV Golf, and his return to Augusta is highly anticipated following his departure from the PGA TOUR.

However LIV golfers are limited in their qualification paths, as they are unable to get PGA TOUR wins or OWGR points in their current league. Last year, 18 LIV golfers qualified for the Masters. Here is the full list of LIV golfers who are participating in the 2024 Masters and how they qualified.

Former Masters winners

Phil Mickelson

Bubba Watson

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Charl Schwartzel

Jon Rahm

Major winners from past five years

Cameron Smith

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

OWGR Top 50 or other 2023 qualifier

Adrian Meronk

Tyrrell Hatton

Special Invitation

Joaquin Niemann