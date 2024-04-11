Outright picks for 2024 Masters

The 89th Masters tees off from Augusta National Golf Club this week and will run from Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 14. The field includes 89 golfers who participate in both the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf. Last year’s winner, Jon Rahm, returns to the field in search of the first back-to-back green jacket since Tiger Woods pulled off consecutive wins in 2001 and 2002. Here are our favorite picks and predictions for this week’s tournament. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 Masters outright picks

Favorites

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Scheffler is the favorite to win by a long shot, and will have to mess up pretty badly to lose his grasp on the win here. He is incomparable right now, particularly after fixing his putting by switching clubs. Scheffler won the Masters in 2022 and finished T10 in 2023. He has finished in the top 10 in his six most recent tournaments, and has won two of them — the PLAYERS and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler leads the field in total strokes gained over the last six months.

Joaquin Niemann (+2800)

Niemann is an interesting entrant this year. He earned a special invitation from The Masters after failing to meet qualifications. Niemann is a member of LIV Golf, which makes it much more challenging for him to qualify for majors, but he has been playing extremely well in recent LIV tournaments and finished T16 at Augusta last year. Niemann actually currently ranks third in the field in total strokes gained over the last six months, ranking second in SG: Approach and fifth in SG: Tee to Green.

Sleepers

Will Zalatoris (+4500)

Zalatoris is an interesting candidate here. After taking off all of 2023 to recover from back surgery, he looked extremely strong during a stretch of 2024, finishing T2 at the Genesis and T4 at the Arnold Palmer. He then missed the cut at the PLAYERS. He’s unpredictable, but Zalatoris has been phenomenal at Augusta in the past, finishing second in 2021 and T6 in 2022. We can’t count him out completely.

Russell Henley (+5000)

Like Zalatoris, Henley has been very up-and-down as of late. He grabbed fourth place finishes at the Sony Open, the Arnold Palmer, and the Valero Texas Open, but missed the cut at the PLAYERS. However, his T4 finish at last year’s Masters and strength on the putting greens make him a name to watch this week.

Top pick

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Scheffler is the logical pick for this week. While the odds won’t net as much as other golfers, this tournament is Scheffler’s to lose, and barring a complete meltdown he is unquestionably the best pick of the week.