Odds for best player from each country at the 2024 Masters

The 88th Masters tees off on Thursday, April 11 from Augusta National Golf Club as 89 golfers compete for one of the highest honors in the sport — the green jacket. There are plenty of finishes, props, and parlays you can bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook surrounding the event.
Here, you can wager on the best player to finish from each country. Instead of beating everyone in the field, your pick would simply have to beat those from his own homeland (or, in certain cases, continent, as “Europe” and “Asia” counts as a single category.)
2024 Masters odds by country, continent and region
Scottie Scheffler, who is the favorite to win the Masters, enters as the favorite to finish as the top golfer from the United States at +260. Rory McIlroy comes in at +320 for the Europeans — ahead of 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm at +330. Matt Fitzpatrick is the favorite from the English at +190. Hideki Matsuyama leads the Asian competitors at +130, and Joaquin Niemann is a heavy favorite for the South Americans at -225.
2024 Masters Winner by Country
|USA
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+260
|Xander Schauffele
|+750
|Brooks Koepka
|+1000
|Jordan Spieth
|+1100
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1800
|Wyndham Clark
|+1800
|Dustin Johnson
|+2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|Will Zalatoris
|+2000
|Tony Finau
|+2000
|Sahith Theegala
|+2200
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Cameron Young
|+2200
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|Russell Henley
|+2500
|Max Homa
|+2800
|Brian Harman
|+2800
|Patrick Reed
|+3500
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|Akshay Bhatia
|+4000
|Denny McCarthy
|+5000
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|Harris English
|+6500
|Tiger Woods
|+6500
|Kurt Kitayama
|+7000
|Chris Kirk
|+7000
|Keegan Bradley
|+7500
|Phil Mickelson
|+8000
|Austin Eckroat
|+8000
|Adam Schenk
|+9000
|J.T. Poston
|+9000
|Lucas Glover
|+10000
|Taylor Moore
|+10000
|Jake Knapp
|+11000
|Gary Woodland
|+11000
|Eric Cole
|+11000
|Nick Dunlap
|+13000
|Luke List
|+13000
|Lee Hodges
|+15000
|Bubba Watson
|+15000
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|Grayson Murray
|+40000
|Neal Shipley
|+50000
|Fred Couples
|+50000
|Stewart Hagestad
|+50000
|European
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+320
|Jon Rahm
|+330
|Ludvig Aberg
|+800
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+900
|Viktor Hovland
|+900
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+1200
|Shane Lowry
|+1200
|Sergio Garcia
|+2500
|Justin Rose
|+2800
|Sepp Straka
|+3000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+3000
|Adrian Meronk
|+3500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+4000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+4000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+4000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+50000
|English
|Odds
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+190
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+210
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+280
|Justin Rose
|+600
|Danny Willett
|+2800
|Great Britain/Ireland
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+140
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+500
|Shane Lowry
|+600
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+600
|Justin Rose
|+1400
|Danny Willett
|+7000
|Oceania
|Odds
|Cameron Smith
|+250
|Jason Day
|+280
|Adam Scott
|+360
|Min Woo Lee
|+500
|Cam Davis
|+900
|Ryan Fox
|+900
|Vijay Singh
|+7000
|Jasper Stubbs
|+11000