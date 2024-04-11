 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for best player from each country at the 2024 Masters

We take a look at the odds to be the best player from every country, region, or continent available at Augusta National in 2024.

By Grace McDermott
Valero Texas Open - Final Round Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images

The 88th Masters tees off on Thursday, April 11 from Augusta National Golf Club as 89 golfers compete for one of the highest honors in the sport — the green jacket. There are plenty of finishes, props, and parlays you can bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook surrounding the event.

Here, you can wager on the best player to finish from each country. Instead of beating everyone in the field, your pick would simply have to beat those from his own homeland (or, in certain cases, continent, as “Europe” and “Asia” counts as a single category.)

2024 Masters odds by country, continent and region

Scottie Scheffler, who is the favorite to win the Masters, enters as the favorite to finish as the top golfer from the United States at +260. Rory McIlroy comes in at +320 for the Europeans — ahead of 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm at +330. Matt Fitzpatrick is the favorite from the English at +190. Hideki Matsuyama leads the Asian competitors at +130, and Joaquin Niemann is a heavy favorite for the South Americans at -225.

2024 Masters Winner by Country

USA Odds
Scottie Scheffler +260
Xander Schauffele +750
Brooks Koepka +1000
Jordan Spieth +1100
Bryson DeChambeau +1800
Wyndham Clark +1800
Dustin Johnson +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Will Zalatoris +2000
Tony Finau +2000
Sahith Theegala +2200
Collin Morikawa +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Justin Thomas +2200
Russell Henley +2500
Max Homa +2800
Brian Harman +2800
Patrick Reed +3500
Sam Burns +3500
Akshay Bhatia +4000
Denny McCarthy +5000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Harris English +6500
Tiger Woods +6500
Kurt Kitayama +7000
Chris Kirk +7000
Keegan Bradley +7500
Phil Mickelson +8000
Austin Eckroat +8000
Adam Schenk +9000
J.T. Poston +9000
Lucas Glover +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
Jake Knapp +11000
Gary Woodland +11000
Eric Cole +11000
Nick Dunlap +13000
Luke List +13000
Lee Hodges +15000
Bubba Watson +15000
Peter Malnati +30000
Zach Johnson +30000
Grayson Murray +40000
Neal Shipley +50000
Fred Couples +50000
Stewart Hagestad +50000
European Odds
Rory McIlroy +320
Jon Rahm +330
Ludvig Aberg +800
Matt Fitzpatrick +900
Viktor Hovland +900
Tommy Fleetwood +1000
Tyrrell Hatton +1200
Shane Lowry +1200
Sergio Garcia +2500
Justin Rose +2800
Sepp Straka +3000
Stephan Jaeger +3000
Adrian Meronk +3500
Nicolai Hojgaard +4000
Thorbjorn Olesen +4000
Matthieu Pavon +4000
Danny Willett +13000
Jose Maria Olazabal +50000
English Odds
Matt Fitzpatrick +190
Tommy Fleetwood +210
Tyrrell Hatton +280
Justin Rose +600
Danny Willett +2800
Great Britain/Ireland Odds
Rory McIlroy +140
Matt Fitzpatrick +400
Tommy Fleetwood +500
Shane Lowry +600
Tyrrell Hatton +600
Justin Rose +1400
Danny Willett +7000
Oceania Odds
Cameron Smith +250
Jason Day +280
Adam Scott +360
Min Woo Lee +500
Cam Davis +900
Ryan Fox +900
Vijay Singh +7000
Jasper Stubbs +11000

