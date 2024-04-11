Odds for best player from each country at the 2024 Masters

The 88th Masters tees off on Thursday, April 11 from Augusta National Golf Club as 89 golfers compete for one of the highest honors in the sport — the green jacket. There are plenty of finishes, props, and parlays you can bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook surrounding the event.

Here, you can wager on the best player to finish from each country. Instead of beating everyone in the field, your pick would simply have to beat those from his own homeland (or, in certain cases, continent, as “Europe” and “Asia” counts as a single category.)

2024 Masters odds by country, continent and region

Scottie Scheffler, who is the favorite to win the Masters, enters as the favorite to finish as the top golfer from the United States at +260. Rory McIlroy comes in at +320 for the Europeans — ahead of 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm at +330. Matt Fitzpatrick is the favorite from the English at +190. Hideki Matsuyama leads the Asian competitors at +130, and Joaquin Niemann is a heavy favorite for the South Americans at -225.