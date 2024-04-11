Who won last year’s Masters Tournament?

The best golfers in the world gather at Augusta National Golf Club this week for a tradition unlike any other. The 2024 Masters tee off on Thursday, April 11, and while some participants are eyeing their first ever green jacket, others are on the hunt for a repeat. Last year, Jon Rahm won it all, finishing the weekend with a score of -12 after taking an early lead, shooting seven under in the first round of the tournament.

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson tied for second at -8. All three top finishers are now LIV golfers, although Rahm was still with the PGA TOUR when he won the green jacket in 2023. All three return to the field this year.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 champion, enters as the favorite to win it again this year, installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm enters at +1100. Koepka comes in at +1800. No golfer has won two Masters in a row since Tiger Woods pulled off the feat in 2001 and 2002.