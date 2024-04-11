Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2024 Masters

The Masters tees off on Thursday, April 11 to kick off the major tournament season of 2024. The tradition unlike any other had several major weather delays in 2023 as heavy rains rolled through Augusta, but this year’s forecast looks much more promising.

While the first round on Thursday will likely face delays due to predicted thunderstorms in the area, the remainder of the weekend in Augusta will be warm and sunny. However, if the first round delays are severe enough, we could see scheduling repercussions into the weekend as rounds bleed into the following days.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2024 Masters starting on Thursday. All forecast information is provided by The Weather Channel.

Thursday, April 11

Hi 77°, Low 54°: Thunderstorms, 95% chance of precipitation, 17 MPH winds

Friday, April 12

Hi 72°, Low 50°: Sunny, 5% chance of precipitation, 17 MPH winds

Saturday, April 13

Hi 78°, Low 54°: Sunny, 2% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Sunday, April 14

Hi 84°, Low 60°: Sunny, 4% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds