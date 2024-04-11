 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Masters, holes for Round 1 finishers

The Masters tees off at 7:50 a.m. ET on Friday from Augusta National. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States waves to the patrons on the 18th green during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After most of the field has completed 18 holes at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2024 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau holds a one-shot lead on the field after firing an early -7 65 on Thursday.

There are 30 golfers that were unable to finish their round due to darkness on Thursday, and they’ll all return starting on the 10th green and going forward starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. Because of the lack of split tee times in the field, all groups are able to keep their originally scheduled tee time for Round 2.

DeChambeau holds a one-shot lead over the 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler, who made four birdies over the final seven holes to finish at -6 for the day. Scheffler entered the tournament as the +400 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that number is already down to +140 after completing his first round.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2024 Masters on Friday.

2024 Masters Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Player 1 Player 2 Player 3
8:00 AM Lee Hodges Adrian Meronk Grayson Murray
8:12 AM Camilo Villegas Denny McCarthy Cam Davis
8:24 AM Mike Weir Ryo Hisatsune Neal Shipley
8:36 AM Vijay Singh Si Woo Kim Emiliano Grillo
8:48 AM Fred Couples Adam Hadwin Stewart Hagestad
9:00 AM Justin Rose Eric Cole Peter Malnati
9:12 AM Akshay Bhatia J.T. Poston Shane Lowry
9:24 AM Bubba Watson Nicolai Højgaard Adam Schenk
9:36 AM Patrick Reed Sungjae Im Kurt Kitayama
9:48 AM Keegan Bradley Matthieu Pavon Tyrrell Hatton
10:06 AM Adam Scott Sam Burns Cameron Young
10:18 AM Tiger Woods Jason Day Max Homa
10:30 AM Brian Harman Brooks Koepka Tom Kim
10:42 AM Jordan Spieth Ludvig Åberg Sahith Theegala
10:54 AM Dustin Johnson Collin Morikawa Tommy Fleetwood
11:06 AM Erik van Rooyen Jake Knapp
11:18 AM José María Olazábal Taylor Moore Santiago De la Fuente
11:30 AM Danny Willett Austin Eckroat Stephan Jaeger
11:42 AM Charl Schwartzel Luke List Christo Lamprecht
11:54 AM Gary Woodland Thorbjørn Olesen Bryson DeChambeau
12:12 PM Zach Johnson Corey Conners Jasper Stubbs
12:24 PM Sergio Garcia Chris Kirk Ryan Fox
12:36 PM Lucas Glover Byeong Hun An Harris English
12:48 PM Phil Mickelson Sepp Straka Tony Finau
1:00 PM Nick Taylor Joaquin Niemann Russell Henley
1:12 PM Patrick Cantlay Min Woo Lee Rickie Fowler
1:24 PM Hideki Matsuyama Will Zalatoris Justin Thomas
1:36 PM Jon Rahm Matt Fitzpatrick Nick Dunlap
1:48 PM Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele
2:00 PM Wyndham Clark Viktor Hovland Cameron Smith

Below are the players that will restart Round 1 on Thursday at 7:50 a.m., and which holes they have completed so far.

2024 Masters Round 1 Restart Holes on Thursday

Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Holes Played
Justin Rose Eric Cole Peter Malnati Thru 17
Akshay Bhatia J.T. Poston Shane Lowry Thru 16
Bubba Watson Nicolai Højgaard Adam Schenk Thru 15
Patrick Reed Sungjae Im Kurt Kitayama Thru 14
Keegan Bradley Matthieu Pavon Tyrrell Hatton Thru 14
Adam Scott Sam Burns Cameron Young Thru 14
Tiger Woods Jason Day Max Homa Thru 13
Brian Harman Brooks Koepka Tom Kim Thru 12
Jordan Spieth Ludvig Åberg Sahith Theegala Thru 11
Dustin Johnson Collin Morikawa Tommy Fleetwood Thru 10

