Full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Masters, holes for Round 1 finishers

After most of the field has completed 18 holes at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2024 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau holds a one-shot lead on the field after firing an early -7 65 on Thursday.
There are 30 golfers that were unable to finish their round due to darkness on Thursday, and they’ll all return starting on the 10th green and going forward starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. Because of the lack of split tee times in the field, all groups are able to keep their originally scheduled tee time for Round 2.
DeChambeau holds a one-shot lead over the 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler, who made four birdies over the final seven holes to finish at -6 for the day. Scheffler entered the tournament as the +400 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that number is already down to +140 after completing his first round.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2024 Masters on Friday.
2024 Masters Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|8:00 AM
|Lee Hodges
|Adrian Meronk
|Grayson Murray
|8:12 AM
|Camilo Villegas
|Denny McCarthy
|Cam Davis
|8:24 AM
|Mike Weir
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Neal Shipley
|8:36 AM
|Vijay Singh
|Si Woo Kim
|Emiliano Grillo
|8:48 AM
|Fred Couples
|Adam Hadwin
|Stewart Hagestad
|9:00 AM
|Justin Rose
|Eric Cole
|Peter Malnati
|9:12 AM
|Akshay Bhatia
|J.T. Poston
|Shane Lowry
|9:24 AM
|Bubba Watson
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Adam Schenk
|9:36 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Sungjae Im
|Kurt Kitayama
|9:48 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Matthieu Pavon
|Tyrrell Hatton
|10:06 AM
|Adam Scott
|Sam Burns
|Cameron Young
|10:18 AM
|Tiger Woods
|Jason Day
|Max Homa
|10:30 AM
|Brian Harman
|Brooks Koepka
|Tom Kim
|10:42 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Ludvig Åberg
|Sahith Theegala
|10:54 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|Collin Morikawa
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11:06 AM
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jake Knapp
|11:18 AM
|José María Olazábal
|Taylor Moore
|Santiago De la Fuente
|11:30 AM
|Danny Willett
|Austin Eckroat
|Stephan Jaeger
|11:42 AM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Luke List
|Christo Lamprecht
|11:54 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Bryson DeChambeau
|12:12 PM
|Zach Johnson
|Corey Conners
|Jasper Stubbs
|12:24 PM
|Sergio Garcia
|Chris Kirk
|Ryan Fox
|12:36 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Byeong Hun An
|Harris English
|12:48 PM
|Phil Mickelson
|Sepp Straka
|Tony Finau
|1:00 PM
|Nick Taylor
|Joaquin Niemann
|Russell Henley
|1:12 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Min Woo Lee
|Rickie Fowler
|1:24 PM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Will Zalatoris
|Justin Thomas
|1:36 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Nick Dunlap
|1:48 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Rory McIlroy
|Xander Schauffele
|2:00 PM
|Wyndham Clark
|Viktor Hovland
|Cameron Smith
Below are the players that will restart Round 1 on Thursday at 7:50 a.m., and which holes they have completed so far.
2024 Masters Round 1 Restart Holes on Thursday
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|Holes Played
|Justin Rose
|Eric Cole
|Peter Malnati
|Thru 17
|Akshay Bhatia
|J.T. Poston
|Shane Lowry
|Thru 16
|Bubba Watson
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Adam Schenk
|Thru 15
|Patrick Reed
|Sungjae Im
|Kurt Kitayama
|Thru 14
|Keegan Bradley
|Matthieu Pavon
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Thru 14
|Adam Scott
|Sam Burns
|Cameron Young
|Thru 14
|Tiger Woods
|Jason Day
|Max Homa
|Thru 13
|Brian Harman
|Brooks Koepka
|Tom Kim
|Thru 12
|Jordan Spieth
|Ludvig Åberg
|Sahith Theegala
|Thru 11
|Dustin Johnson
|Collin Morikawa
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Thru 10