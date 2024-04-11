Full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Masters, holes for Round 1 finishers

After most of the field has completed 18 holes at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2024 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau holds a one-shot lead on the field after firing an early -7 65 on Thursday.

There are 30 golfers that were unable to finish their round due to darkness on Thursday, and they’ll all return starting on the 10th green and going forward starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. Because of the lack of split tee times in the field, all groups are able to keep their originally scheduled tee time for Round 2.

DeChambeau holds a one-shot lead over the 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler, who made four birdies over the final seven holes to finish at -6 for the day. Scheffler entered the tournament as the +400 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that number is already down to +140 after completing his first round.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2024 Masters on Friday.

2024 Masters Round 2 Tee Times Time (ET) Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Time (ET) Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 8:00 AM Lee Hodges Adrian Meronk Grayson Murray 8:12 AM Camilo Villegas Denny McCarthy Cam Davis 8:24 AM Mike Weir Ryo Hisatsune Neal Shipley 8:36 AM Vijay Singh Si Woo Kim Emiliano Grillo 8:48 AM Fred Couples Adam Hadwin Stewart Hagestad 9:00 AM Justin Rose Eric Cole Peter Malnati 9:12 AM Akshay Bhatia J.T. Poston Shane Lowry 9:24 AM Bubba Watson Nicolai Højgaard Adam Schenk 9:36 AM Patrick Reed Sungjae Im Kurt Kitayama 9:48 AM Keegan Bradley Matthieu Pavon Tyrrell Hatton 10:06 AM Adam Scott Sam Burns Cameron Young 10:18 AM Tiger Woods Jason Day Max Homa 10:30 AM Brian Harman Brooks Koepka Tom Kim 10:42 AM Jordan Spieth Ludvig Åberg Sahith Theegala 10:54 AM Dustin Johnson Collin Morikawa Tommy Fleetwood 11:06 AM Erik van Rooyen Jake Knapp 11:18 AM José María Olazábal Taylor Moore Santiago De la Fuente 11:30 AM Danny Willett Austin Eckroat Stephan Jaeger 11:42 AM Charl Schwartzel Luke List Christo Lamprecht 11:54 AM Gary Woodland Thorbjørn Olesen Bryson DeChambeau 12:12 PM Zach Johnson Corey Conners Jasper Stubbs 12:24 PM Sergio Garcia Chris Kirk Ryan Fox 12:36 PM Lucas Glover Byeong Hun An Harris English 12:48 PM Phil Mickelson Sepp Straka Tony Finau 1:00 PM Nick Taylor Joaquin Niemann Russell Henley 1:12 PM Patrick Cantlay Min Woo Lee Rickie Fowler 1:24 PM Hideki Matsuyama Will Zalatoris Justin Thomas 1:36 PM Jon Rahm Matt Fitzpatrick Nick Dunlap 1:48 PM Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele 2:00 PM Wyndham Clark Viktor Hovland Cameron Smith

Below are the players that will restart Round 1 on Thursday at 7:50 a.m., and which holes they have completed so far.