Full list of tee times for Round 1 of The Masters

A Tradition Unlike Any Other has arrived, as one of the great events in all of sports begins on Thursday, April 11 as the 88th Masters Tournament begins from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

A total of 89 players are expected to begin play, which includes plenty of past champions of the event, as well as the Top 50 players in the world as ranked by the Official World Golf Rankings. Any player that’s won a full-field PGA TOUR event since the last Masters is invited as well, and some of the best amateur players from across the world are also included.

But all will take the ride up the legendary Magnolia Lane, and begin both rounds on Thursday and Friday from Tee No. 1: If the weather holds, there will be no split tees for the 2024 Masters and all play will begin on Tea Olive, a short right turn as you walk out of the back of the legendary Augusta National clubhouse.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2024 Masters on Thursday, April 11.