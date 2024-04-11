Full list of tee times for Round 1 of The Masters

A Tradition Unlike Any Other has arrived, as one of the great events in all of sports begins on Thursday, April 11 as the 88th Masters Tournament begins from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
A total of 89 players are expected to begin play, which includes plenty of past champions of the event, as well as the Top 50 players in the world as ranked by the Official World Golf Rankings. Any player that’s won a full-field PGA TOUR event since the last Masters is invited as well, and some of the best amateur players from across the world are also included.
But all will take the ride up the legendary Magnolia Lane, and begin both rounds on Thursday and Friday from Tee No. 1: If the weather holds, there will be no split tees for the 2024 Masters and all play will begin on Tea Olive, a short right turn as you walk out of the back of the legendary Augusta National clubhouse.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2024 Masters on Thursday, April 11.
2024 Masters Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|8:00 AM
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jake Knapp
|8:12 AM
|José María Olazábal
|Taylor Moore
|Santiago De la Fuente
|8:24 AM
|Danny Willett
|Austin Eckroat
|Stephan Jaeger
|8:36 AM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Luke List
|Christo Lamprecht
|8:48 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Bryson DeChambeau
|9:00 AM
|Zach Johnson
|Corey Conners
|Jasper Stubbs
|9:12 AM
|Sergio Garcia
|Chris Kirk
|Ryan Fox
|9:24 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Byeong Hun An
|Harris English
|9:36 AM
|Phil Mickelson
|Sepp Straka
|Tony Finau
|9:48 AM
|Nick Taylor
|Joaquin Niemann
|Russell Henley
|10:06 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Min Woo Lee
|Rickie Fowler
|10:18 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Will Zalatoris
|Justin Thomas
|10:30 AM
|Jon Rahm
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Nick Dunlap
|10:42 AM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Rory McIlroy
|Xander Schauffele
|10:54 AM
|Wyndham Clark
|Viktor Hovland
|Cameron Smith
|11:06 AM
|Lee Hodges
|Adrian Meronk
|Grayson Murray
|11:18 AM
|Camilo Villegas
|Denny McCarthy
|Cam Davis
|11:30 AM
|Mike Weir
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Neal Shipley
|11:42 AM
|Vijay Singh
|Si Woo Kim
|Emiliano Grillo
|11:54 AM
|Fred Couples
|Adam Hadwin
|Stewart Hagestad
|12:12 PM
|Justin Rose
|Eric Cole
|Peter Malnati
|12:24 PM
|Akshay Bhatia
|J.T. Poston
|Shane Lowry
|12:36 PM
|Bubba Watson
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Adam Schenk
|12:48 PM
|Patrick Reed
|Sungjae Im
|Kurt Kitayama
|1:00 PM
|Keegan Bradley
|Matthieu Pavon
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1:12 PM
|Adam Scott
|Sam Burns
|Cameron Young
|1:24 PM
|Tiger Woods
|Jason Day
|Max Homa
|1:36 PM
|Brian Harman
|Brooks Koepka
|Tom Kim
|1:48 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Ludvig Åberg
|Sahith Theegala
|2:00 PM
|Dustin Johnson
|Collin Morikawa
|Tommy Fleetwood