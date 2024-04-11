Best hole-in-one prop bets for 2024 Masters Tournament

The 2024 Masters Tournament will come live from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, and this weekend and there’s plenty of prop bets for you at DraftKings Sportsbook. One of those allows you to wager on if one of the participants will get a hole-in-one during the tournament.

Throughout the long history of the Masters, there have been just 34 holes-in-one. An overwhelming majority of them have come on the famed 16th hole with 24, while the sixth hole follows with six aces. The 2022 tournament saw Stewart Cink get a hole-in-one on 16, and in 2021, Tommy Fleetwood and Corey Conners each sank one.

Masters Tournament player props: Hole-In-One

2 or More Tournament Holes in One, Yes +225

Normally this would be the sucker bet of the tournament, but 24 of the 34 holes-in-one in Masters history have come on No. 16. That’s what you would expect with the wild undulating green that gives a well-struck iron maximum movement to roll in the cup.

This bet would have cashed in two of the last five Masters, and while there was just one ace last year (Cink’s 8-iron on No. 16), it was unlucky not to be more. We’ll take our chances here.

Ludvig Aberg (+6500)

Aberg is golf’s brightest up-and-comer of the moment, and also ranks seventh in the Masters field in SG: Off the Tee. This tournament marks Aberg’s first ever major — not just his first Masters, but his first major tournament. In an odd way, this could give Aberg an advantage as a lower-pressure situation as someone whose career is just beginning. Aberg has also been driving extremely well as of late, but his irons are also tailor-made for a hole like No. 16 as well.