Pelicans vs. Kings pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, April 11

The New Orleans Pelicans (47-32) are trying to hang on for the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Western Conference, and they’ll need a win over the Sacramento Kings (45-34) Thursday to take another step towards securing that. The Kings are likely in the play-in tournament but could still lose out on seeding there with some slippage at the end of the season. The Pelicans won all four meetings so far between these teams this season.

Brandon Ingram is still out for New Orleans, although he’s expected to return at some point in the next week. Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk are done for the season for the Kings, although the latter might be able to come back should Sacramento make a deep playoff run.

The Kings are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.5. Sacramento is -115 on the moneyline while New Orleans is -105.

Pelicans vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +1

New Orleans is 12-5-1 ATS as a road underdog this season, and 18-11-1 ATS as an underdog overall. Sacramento hasn’t been a force at home this season like it was a year ago, going 23-15 straight up and 14-20 ATS as a home favorite.

The Pelicans have been a better team on the road than at home this season and while both sides are desperate in this game, I think New Orleans has the edge with Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are 4-0 in the head-to-head series so far and I think they make it five with a win Thursday night.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

All four previous meetings between these teams went over this line. New Orleans typically trends to the under on the road, going 15-23-1 to the over away from Smoothie King Center. Sacramento is 21-16-1 to the over as the home side. I’m going to lean on how the previous matchups have gone in this season series and take the over here.