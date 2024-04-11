Knicks vs. Celtics pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, April 11

The New York Knicks (47-32) and Boston Celtics (62-17) meet Thursday with both teams having locked up a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks still have plenty to play for in terms of seeding, while the Celtics have clinched the best record in the league. Boston has won all four meetings between these two sides so far this season.

Julius Randle is out for the season for the Knicks, who have a clean injury report otherwise. Boston has listed Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford as questionable on the first leg of a back-to-back set. The Celtics may want to test themselves against a potential future playoff opponent but there’s a good chance they rest at least half of their key guys in this one.

The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 215. New York is -142 on the moneyline while Boston is +124.

Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -2.5

The Celtics have only been underdogs three times this season, going 1-2 ATS in those situations. Boston is wrapping up its season with three games at home, so there’s a good chance the starters do suit up for at least some time. The Knicks are 28-16-1 ATS when they are favored, going 11-5-1 ATS as road favorites.

I think New York has more to play for and given what the Celtics injury report is at the moment, I’ll back the Knicks to cover here. If Boston’s starters all suit up, this line will change substantially and the pick will flip to the Celtics.

Over/Under: Under 215

Two of the four matchups between these teams went under this total, while the latest two went over. New York is 21-19 to the over as the road team while Boston is 19-19 to the over at home. Given the uncertainty surrounding Boston’s injury report, I’ll take the under for now.